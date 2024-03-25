Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Egger

Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bernd Egger

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56479/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-20

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 804 Unit price: 4.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 804 Volume weighted average price: 4.98 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-20

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 804 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 804 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



