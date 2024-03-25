Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 March 2024

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT AND CHANGES IN THE GOVERNANCE OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY

The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2023, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 42 to 48) of the attached common Annual Report for the Seligson & Co funds. The report and the Auditor's Report are also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.



The following members were elected to the board of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2024: Mikko Vasko, Samu Anttila, Jarkko Niemi and Ari Kaaro who was chosen as the chairman. KPMG Plc was chosen as the auditor and CPA Marcus Tötterman as the deputy auditor. The managing director of the company changes and the new manging director as of 26th March 2024 is Aleksi Härmä.

