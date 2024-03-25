Dreaming Out Loud Hosts Annual Spring Festival to Celebrate Community and Healthy Food

Washington, DC, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreaming Out Loud is excited to announce our highly anticipated annual Spring Festival, scheduled for April 27th from 10am to 2pm. The festival will take place at the Farm at Kelly Miller, nestled behind Kelly Miller Middle School, located at 301 49th St NE, Washington, DC 20019.

This event promises a day filled with food, drinks, and a plethora of engaging activities designed to unite and empower our community. Attendees can look forward to an exciting array of activities, including face painting, games, and much more!

"At Dreaming Out Loud, we are dedicated to fostering equitable food systems that strengthen marginalized communities," said Sherita Brace, Development Director at Dreaming Out Loud. "Our annual Spring Festival kicks off the growing season while serving as a celebration of our shared commitment to building connections through nourishing food and enjoyable experiences."

This family-friendly event provides an opportunity for neighbors and friends to come together, share stories, and forge lasting bonds. Whether you're a food enthusiast, a supporter of our community initiatives, or simply looking for a day of fun, the Spring Festival promises something for everyone.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Nardos Alemayehu, Communications Manager, at nardos@dreamingoutloud.org.

Don't miss out on this fantastic celebration of community and healthy living! Mark your calendars for April 27th and join us at the Farm at Kelly Miller for a day of unforgettable fun.

About Dreaming Out Loud:

Dreaming Out Loud is a non-profit organization dedicated to building equitable food systems that strengthen healthy communities. Through innovative programs and initiatives, we empower individuals and neighborhoods to create sustainable solutions for access to fresh, nutritious food.

Attachments