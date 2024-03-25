SVN® Expands Presence In Minnesota With the Addition of SVN | GC Real Estate

Boston, MA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of a new office in St. Cloud, Minnesota. SVN | GC Real Estate, owned by Andy Martin, Greg Windfeldt, Mike Bobick, Kate Hanson, Steve Feneis, and Shantel Sundby, specializes in property management and brokerage services in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Founded in 2004, SVN | GC Real Estate specializes in multi-housing property management, commercial property management, facilities maintenance, and brokerage advisory services. GC Real Estate has a team of over 115 employees based at properties or their corporate office in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Andy Martin CCIM, CPM is the CEO and Managing Director, and Kate Hanson CCIM is the Primary Broker and Managing Director.

"We believe that the Shared Value Network®, core competencies, and global platform that SVN delivers is exactly what our team needed in order to grow professionally and provide the level of service that our clients deserve," added Andy Martin.

SVN | GC Real Estate is focused on leveraging SVN’s in-depth education, global footprint, and technology to provide exceptional service to its clients and grow their organization.

“Our top priority is getting the most value for our clients and their investments. We believe national exposure via a top commercial real estate brand that markets to the entire brokerage community is the way to achieve it. SVN allows us to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class. We now not only reach a business owner in the region but an investor across the nation,” added Andy Martin.

For more information, visit www.gcremn.com.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,200 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

