BOS' Intelligent Robotics Division Receives an Order for €565,000

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC) announced today that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received a €565,000 order for a robotic production line from an Israeli defense-industry customer. The order is for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: “Our strategic growth plan for the Intelligent Robotics division focuses on customers from the Israeli defense market, which have a great potential for recurring orders. I am pleased with the execution of this strategy that is reflected by this order from an existing customer.”

About BOS

BOS' technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;

The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and

The Supply Chain division manages inventory.



