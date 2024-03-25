Saudi Arabia Cosmetic Surgery Market to Hit Valuation of USD 1,877.8 Million by 2032, at 10.1% CAGR Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the Saudi Arabia cosmetic surgery market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,877.8 million by 2032, up from US$ 789.9 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

Cosmetic surgery is gaining momentum in Saudi Arabia. Although opinions on the matter are still changing, acceptance of such operations has found a comfortable spot in the minds of Saudi citizens. Astute Analytica’s study reveals that the numbers are mostly coming from people aged 20 to 40, who have more disposable income as opposed to the older population that tends to be conservative with their spending. While it’s true that rhinoplasty seems to be the most popular one of all the surgeries offered there, this also offers opportunities for cosmetic practitioners looking to specialize in different procedures.

Request Free Sample Pages @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-cosmetic-surgery-market

Despite what we just mentioned about the numbers leaning towards a younger demographic, there are indeed people over 40 years old who’ve been shown increasing interest. This finding proves that focusing on specific age groups isn’t always the right move when trying to appeal as many potential customers as possible in the cosmetic surgery market. Marketing teams need to work together and brainstorm strategies that can cater to everyone. Moreover, considering how much they’re interested at such a young age — when they don’t even have money yet — it may be worth thinking of strategies aimed at young people specifically. A market like this, where customers start lining up long before they’re actually ready to pay for their procedure could offer promising returns.

The only thing holding back the rapidly expanding Saudi Arabia cosmetics surgery market is public perception in Saudi Arabia. They simply don’t know enough about these types of surgeries yet and any form of marketing couldn’t do them any good if people didn’t know what they were being offered in the first place. Public awareness campaigns could help broaden understanding of the range of procedures available and their potential benefits, expanding the addressable market.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Cosmetic Surgery Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,877.8 million CAGR 10.1% By Procedure Surgical Procedure (57.1%) By Gender Female (86.6%) By End Users Clinics (60.3%) Top Trends Demand for natural-looking enhancements and minimally invasive procedures

Increased interest in cosmetic surgery among men

Influence of social media and Western beauty ideals Top Drivers Rising disposable income and a growing middle class

Evolving attitudes towards cosmetic procedures, especially among the younger generation

Availability of advanced technologies and techniques Top Challenges Need for greater public awareness and education about cosmetic surgery

Evolving regulatory framework in the industry

Social and cultural considerations that may influence decisions about cosmetic procedures

Influence of Social Media and Western Beauty Ideals

In Saudi Arabia cosmetic surgery market, social media and Western beauty ideals are a driving force in the way cosmetic surgery is perceived and pursued. The country has a high social media penetration rate, with 26.25% of users on YouTube alone in 2020. This means that cosmetic procedures have been widely influenced by the likes of Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. As of November 2023, WhatsApp is the most used social media platform (44.02%), followed by Facebook (31.36%) and YouTube (15.77%). In fact, as of January 2023, it's been found that an astonishing 79.3% of the population actively uses social media, which aligns with the country's impressive internet penetration rate at 97.9%. With such high engagement across these platforms there's no doubt that cosmetic surgery providers will take advantage when trying to reach potential patients.

According to studies conducted specifically on female university students in Saudi Arabia: following plastic surgeons on social media has directly led to a stronger interest in cosmetic changes. Through constant exposure, younger generations are subconsciously absorbing these Western-influenced images and trends that then fuel their desire for change. However, their influence doesn't stop at shaping ideals; it drives direct traffic too in the cosmetic surgery market — Facebook led in giving Saudi Arabia the highest number of web traffic referrals (68.49%) in 2023. Though this influence seems apparent enough already, there hasn't been much research done explicitly examining how viewing cosmetic surgery ads on socials leads to Saudi Arabian female university students considering those procedures themselves. In line with this, market players will need to focus more on investigating exactly how they shape attitudes and decision-making should be done to fully understand this revenue potential moving forward.

Female Contribute More than 86% Revenue to Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Surgery Market

Cosmetic surgeries have been gaining popularity among women in Saudi Arabia, and the numbers show it. According to Astute Analytica’s research on cosmetic surgery market, women account for approximately over 86% of patients going under the knife in cosmetic procedures in the country. When it comes to non-surgical procedures, the top five most popular treatments among women include Botox injection, chemical peel, laser hair removal, micro-dermabrasion and sclera therapy. On the other hand, for surgical procedures it's breast augmentation, liposuction nose reshaping eyelid surgery and tummy tuck.

The Middle Eastern nation has seen a surge in cosmetic surgeries both invasive and non-invasive. From 1997 alone the growth of such beauty enhancements has been estimated at about 446%. In fact, its ranking at 22 by International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons among top 25 nations for overall rates is enough evidence that something is happening there regarding people's appearance. Over half (55.4%) of Saudi women have gotten work done on their bodies with most being young individuals aged below 35 years old while those between age groups of 35-50 make up for 45%, this goes on to show how younger people are now more accepting towards these kinds’ changes proving a deviation from traditional older demographic getting surgery as they grow older due time effects.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/saudi-arabia-cosmetic-surgery-market

Dubai, Lebanon and Turkey are the Most Popular Destination for Cosmetic Surgeries Among Saudi Women

Saudi women have been traveling to Lebanon, Dubai, and Turkey for cosmetic procedures. They’re known for being experts in the Middle East cosmetic surgery market with their highly skilled surgeons, high-quality clinics, and diverse cosmetic procedures available. These impressive credentials make it easier for Saudi women to trust these clinics with their aesthetic changes.

Convenience is a huge factor when picking which place to go to. Their proximity to Saudi Arabia makes the experience more familiar and comfortable for them. Although they are not the most affordable options globally, they do offer cost advantages over Western clinics. With all-inclusive packages that cover surgery, travel, and accommodations that Turkey offers. Again, though it's hard to admit that social media doesn’t impact this trend. Places like Dubai and Beirut also play into this lifestyle trend as they are associated with glamour and cutting-edge ideals in beauty in the cosmetic surgery market.

Saudi Arabia Cosmetic Surgery Market Key Players

Ajmal Clinic

Dr. Tarek Copty

Dr. Omar Fouda Neel

Enfield Royal Saudia

Elyzee Medical Center

International Medical Center

Kaya Skin Clinic

Medart Clinics

Mouwasat

Saudi German Health

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Procedure

Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Breast Reduction Breast Lift Liposuction Arm Lift Body Contouring Thigh Lift Cheek Augmentation Chin Surgery Rhinoplasty Facelift Surgery Others

Non-Surgical Procedures Botulinum Toxin Nonsurgical Rhinoplasty Dermal Fillers Laser Skin Resurfacing Laser Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation and Resurfacing Chemical Peel Others



By Gender

Male

Female

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Explore Research Methodology @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-methodology/saudi-arabia-cosmetic-surgery-market

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with info@astuteanalytica.com

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/



