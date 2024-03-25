DTE Energy partners with local suppliers to create 12,000 jobs, grow Michigan’s economy

Detroit, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Motor City Electric (MCE) Senior Vice President Dave Volkman about the basis for his company’s long-standing partnership with DTE and you’ll get an answer that goes far beyond maintaining and upgrading the electrical system.

“Our partnership with DTE guides our effort to educate youth and inspire future generations,” Dave said. “We find this work extremely meaningful and more importantly, we’ve seen it make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Detroit-based MCE has partnered with DTE on numerous projects over the last 40 years and has expertise in servicing the utility industry through work on overhead lines, substations, renewable energy projects and other needs. The companies have evolved together with MCE adding crews to handle DTE work. As a key Michigan supplier, MCE worked on electrical design and construction for DTE’s Meridian and Polaris Wind Parks in mid-Michigan and the company’s Fairbanks Wind Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Looking to the future, Volkman envisions continuing to grow MCE’s role in Michigan’s evolving energy landscape.

"With the rise of renewables and electric vehicles, our partnership with DTE is more important than ever,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to further our community engagement and support the growing needs of the electrical industry.”

The relationship highlights DTE’s commitment to creating meaningful impact at the local level and drive economic development.

DTE spent $2.7 billion with Michigan businesses in 2023, creating and sustaining more than 12,000 jobs across the state. Last year, DTE also spent $988 million with diverse suppliers and nearly $900 million with companies based in the city of Detroit.

The company continually increases its spending with local businesses. In the past 13 years DTE invested more than $21 billion with Michigan-based suppliers creating and sustaining 77,000 Michigan jobs.

“We are and will continue to be a leader in driving Michigan’s economy,” said Jaspreet Singh, Corporate Services vice president. “Our commitment to do business with local suppliers enables us to deliver higher quality, lower cost service for our customers. Our focus on investing with Michigan businesses is not just a strategic decision, but a reflection of our dedication to support growth and prosperity in the communities we serve.”

DTE partners with businesses across Michigan:

Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit : DTE spent nearly $1.85 billion in goods and services from 1,139 companies, generating and supporting at least 8,500 jobs.

: DTE spent nearly $1.85 billion in goods and services from 1,139 companies, generating and supporting at least 8,500 jobs. West Michigan: DTE spent $215 million with 166 companies, creating, and sustaining nearly 950 jobs.

DTE spent $215 million with 166 companies, creating, and sustaining nearly 950 jobs. Northeast and Northwest Michigan: DTE invested nearly $95 million with 119 companies, positively impacting more than 435 jobs.

DTE invested nearly $95 million with 119 companies, positively impacting more than 435 jobs. South Michigan: DTE partnered with 341 companies, spending $294 million and adding or maintaining 1,350 jobs.

DTE partnered with 341 companies, spending $294 million and adding or maintaining 1,350 jobs. Central Michigan: DTE invested $82 million with more than 87 companies, creating, and sustaining nearly 375 jobs.

DTE invested $82 million with more than 87 companies, creating, and sustaining nearly 375 jobs. Thumb Region: DTE spent $120 million with 111 companies, positively impacting about 550 jobs.

DTE spent $120 million with 111 companies, positively impacting about 550 jobs. Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with more than 45 businesses, spending $28 million and generating and supporting nearly 130 jobs.

DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a public-private initiative that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan suppliers and connects local companies with in-state opportunities.

The company has also earned more than 64 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018 and has led organizations like the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

“Expanding opportunities for local business owners is critical to ensuring the success of our state,” said Singh. “Many of these small and medium businesses are owned by women, minorities, veterans, disabled entrepreneurs, or members of the LGBTQ community. We have a long history of outreach and mentoring to help these suppliers grow. We’ve replicated this success over and over again to generate thousands of jobs across our state.”

Michigan companies interested in learning about bid opportunities at DTE can find more information at dteenergy.com/supplychain.

About DTE Energy

