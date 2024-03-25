Aptean Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Volker Rosendahl as Senior Vice President and General Manager for DACH Region

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the appointment of Volker Rosendahl as Senior Vice President & General Manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH region). In this pivotal role, Rosendahl will be spearheading overall business operations and ensuring customer success across the DACH territories. His responsibilities will encompass strategic oversight of regional sales, marketing, services and support.



"We are thrilled to welcome Volker to the Aptean team as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for the DACH region. His extensive track record of success, especially in cloud technologies, and his proven leadership in transforming businesses make him the ideal candidate to lead Aptean’s growth in the region," said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean.

Prior to joining Aptean, Rosendahl led a transformative journey at Oracle, where he played a pivotal role in shaping and implementing the company's cloud application business in Germany. His strategic transformation in the German marketplace became the blueprint for other regions to follow, showcasing his prowess in driving innovation and organizational strength. His 25 years of international experience and extensive leadership background includes senior roles at industry giants Microsoft, Adobe and Oracle. Rosendahl is a cloud technology expert who played a key role in the early development days of Microsoft Azure.

Rosendahl's appointment is a testament to Aptean's commitment to bringing top-tier talent to key leadership positions, reinforcing the company's dedication to providing innovative and impactful solutions for its customers.

"I am excited to join Aptean and lead the team in the DACH region," said Volker Rosendahl. "Aptean has a strong track record of providing innovative solutions that help businesses thrive. I look forward to working with the team to expand our market share and deliver even greater value to our customers."

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com