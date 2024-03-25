Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15/3/2024
|23,900
|529.43
|12,653,292
|Monday, 18 March 2024
|2,500
|526.31
|1,315,775
|Tuesday, 19 March 2024
|2,500
|523.93
|1,309,825
|Wednesday, 20 March 2024
|2,400
|525.74
|1,261,776
|Thursday, 21 March 2024
|2,400
|525.74
|1,261,776
|Friday, 22 March 2024
|2,300
|526.97
|1,212,031
|In the period 18/3/2024 - 22/3/2024
|12,100
|525.72
|6,361,183
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 22/3/2024
|36,000
|528.18
|19,014,475
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,146,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.42% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments