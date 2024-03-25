Questex’s IHIF EMEA 2024: The Meeting Place of Hospitality Innovators and Game-Changers

LONDON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) today announces its highly anticipated return to Berlin 15 to 17 April 2024. Held at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels, this year's forum promises to deliver unparalleled insights, deal-making opportunities, and networking prospects for the global hospitality industry.



With a focus on navigating the evolving macro-economic landscape, IHIF EMEA 2024 will delve into key themes shaping the future of hospitality investment. From decoding economic shifts and travel patterns to innovative strategies for maximising returns, the forum will offer a comprehensive exploration of the industry's most pressing topics.

Key speakers confirmed:

Sébastien M. Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Accor

Gilles Clavie, Chief Executive Officer, AccorInvest

Gabriele Burgio, President & CEO, Alpitour World

Rob Mangan, Director, Bain Capital

Vicki Stern, Managing Director | Leisure Research, Barclays Capital

Fiona McDonnell, VP of Global Partner Services, Booking.com

Monika Moser, Chief Technology Officer, BWH Hotels

Ina Plunien, Vice-President, Cedar Capital Partners

Gregory Lanter, CEO Development, Construction and Property, Club Med

Christopher Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, Global Hotel Alliance

Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton

Elsa Tobelem, Deputy CEO, Hova Hospitality

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts

David Kellett, Head of Alternative Investments, Europe, Invesco

Coley Brennan, Partner, KSL Capital Partners

Federico Gonzales, Executive Vice Chairman, Radisson Hotel Group & CEO, Louvre Hotels Group

Chitra Stern, CEO, Martinhal

Sabine Schaffer, Managing Partner & CEO Europe, Pro-invest Group

Kike Sarasola, Founder and President, Roommate

Tim Abram, Managing Director, Starwood Capital Group

Xiao Sun, Investment VP, Tikehau Investment Management

Ryan Donn, Principal, Trinity Investments



Key sessions highlights:

Arbitrage in the Macro: Seeking Opportunities in the Global Landscape

A leading economic commentator unravels the threads connecting macro-economic forces, offering an insider's perspective on how to navigate these trends to maximise opportunities for your business, led by James Pomeroy, Global Economist, HSBC.

A leading economic commentator unravels the threads connecting macro-economic forces, offering an insider's perspective on how to navigate these trends to maximise opportunities for your business, led by James Pomeroy, Global Economist, HSBC. Leadership Insights: Crafting Tomorrow's Success

Hospitality industry titans examine how they anticipate and create opportunities in a changing macro-economic climate. In this series of interviews, speakers CEOs and Executive Vice Chairman from leading hotels such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, Radisson, and Accor will share their insights into how they are not merely adapting but actively anticipating trends to create new opportunities amidst global shifts including the impact of geopolitical events, the rise of ESG considerations, evolving demographics, and the future of work. Moderated by Samira Ahmed, award-winning journalist and broadcaster.

Leadership in Flux: A Conversation on Geopolitical Dynamics

Drawing from his experience at the heart of international relations and European politics, Guy Verhofstadt will outline the major trends impacting the world, and particularly the EMEA region, and share his insights on how better leadership can help us guide and gain from the transformation.

Drawing from his experience at the heart of international relations and European politics, Guy Verhofstadt will outline the major trends impacting the world, and particularly the EMEA region, and share his insights on how better leadership can help us guide and gain from the transformation.

Capital Talks: Hospitality Market Makers

Hospitality investment trailblazers share innovative strategies, transformative approaches, and success stories highlighting their ability to identify and seize opportunities even in challenging market conditions by senior leaders from Starwood Capital Group, KSL Capital Partners, and AXA IM Real Assets. The session is moderated by CBRE.

Hospitality investment trailblazers share innovative strategies, transformative approaches, and success stories highlighting their ability to identify and seize opportunities even in challenging market conditions by senior leaders from Starwood Capital Group, KSL Capital Partners, and AXA IM Real Assets. The session is moderated by CBRE.

Hospitality investment trailblazers share innovative strategies, transformative approaches, and success stories highlighting their ability to identify and seize opportunities even in challenging market conditions by senior leaders from Starwood Capital Group, KSL Capital Partners, and AXA IM Real Assets. The session is moderated by CBRE. Driving Alpha: Innovative Strategies for Maximised Returns in Hospitality Real Estate​

This power-packed panel of forward-thinking owners, operators and brands discuss how they are crafting and implementing novel concepts to not just meet but exceed expectations in returns from hospitality real estate, as well as supporting their partners in these goals. From groundbreaking investment approaches to innovative operational models, partnerships and hybrid concepts, this panel explores the dynamic landscape where creativity meets profitability. Speakers include c-level executives from Wyndham, Aimbridge, Accor, and Pandox. The session is moderated by Invesco.

NEW: Asset Management Forum - hosted at the Pullman Berlin

The sessions that are part of this Forum will discuss the landscape of asset management within the hospitality sector and its significant evolution. With a heightened focus on enhancing the partnership between asset owners and operators, the speakers will delve into the nuances of effective asset management and discover innovative approaches to unlocking the full potential of a hospitality portfolio.

The sessions that are part of this Forum will discuss the landscape of asset management within the hospitality sector and its significant evolution. With a heightened focus on enhancing the partnership between asset owners and operators, the speakers will delve into the nuances of effective asset management and discover innovative approaches to unlocking the full potential of a hospitality portfolio.

Awards Ceremonies:

The highly anticipated HAMA Awards will be presented by Questex and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) Europe and is co-sponsored by Questex Hospitality and HotStats. Shortlisted companies will showcase their case studies, offering attendees a rare glimpse into best practices and success stories within the industry. The candid accounts will provide those in the room with actionable insights and proven strategies that can be integrated into future asset management approaches. Finalists will be announced soon.

The Young Leader Award will be presented by Questex and International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), recognising and celebrating the excellence of young emerging leaders in the hospitality industry. Finalists will be announced soon.

