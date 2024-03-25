Musicians On Call’s Programs Expand Nationwide to Deliver the Healing Power of Music to Hospitals When Needed Most

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Hospital Association, more than 33 million people are hospitalized annually across the country. With the millions of people experiencing the stress of the hospital environment, along with their concerned loved ones and dedicated healthcare workers, Musicians On Call’s (MOC) mission to bring live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments is more critical than ever.



Through Musicians On Call’s bedside and virtual programs, patients experience the physical, mental and emotional benefits of live music in the hospital setting. It has been demonstrated that music has a direct effect on people and can manage stress, alleviate pain and improve blood pressure, outlook and overall mood. Data collected from MOC’s Hospital Partner Survey shows its programs have a favorable impact on 95 percent of patients surveyed, and 99 percent would recommend the programs to others. All caregivers surveyed believe that experiencing these programs together strengthens their relationships with their patients.

“For nearly four years, volunteer and visitor restrictions in local hospitals paused Musicians On Call’s in-person programs. Now that we are able to return to hospitals in person, thousands of people have made meaningful connections with music thanks to the return of MOC Bedside. From New York to Nashville, Chicago and L.A., the return of this beloved program has been met with so much joy and excitement from our hospital partners and volunteers, and the patients and caregivers we serve,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “Our commitment to enhancing the hospital environment through the transformative power of music continues as the demand for our programs grows. We look forward to fostering hope, strength, and unity in more communities with the expansion of our programs."

Through a special collaboration with HCA Healthcare and MOC supporters, Musicians On Call developed an innovative online program platform to continue its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. The platform has transformed MOC’s program delivery and will enable the organization to connect Volunteer Musicians from anywhere with patients in underserved communities and remote hospitals, breaking down barriers and bringing the healing power of music to the most vulnerable populations.

As Musicians On Call continues to expand its bedside program in cities like Houston, Portland, Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, Washington D.C., San Jose and Las Vegas, the organization is also looking for musicians and music lovers to help share the joys of live music as certified MOC Volunteers. Volunteer Musicians are local, professional-caliber musicians who perform hopeful songs at the bedside or live during virtual programs. Volunteer Guides act as the "eyes and ears" of MOC, leading the musician through the experience of playing for patients and liaising between families and staff, both at the bedside and virtually. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can learn more at www.musiciansoncall.org/volunteer.

For 25 years, Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on Musicians On Call visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 25 years of delivering the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC’s bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, the organization continues its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

