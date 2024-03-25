Charles Mueller Joins Truxton’s Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce that Charles G. Mueller has joined its Board of Directors.



Mr. Mueller is a retired executive of the Northern Trust Corporation where he served for 32 years ending in 2021. From March 2017 to March 2021 he was President of the West Florida Region, extending from Tampa to Naples, FL. Prior to that role, from March 2012 to March 2016, Mr. Mueller served as the Executive Vice President in charge of Northern Trust Corporation’s Trust and Advisory Services.

“We are very fortunate to have Charlie joining our team,” said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. He continued, “We are constantly striving to make our company better and we believe that Charlie’s experience and success in the wealth management arena will be invaluable to our team.”

Mr. Mueller is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance. An accomplished aviator, Mr. Mueller flies for the Coast Guard Auxiliary in the Auxair program. He currently serves on several not-for-profit boards including The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, The Naples Historical Society, The Naples Zoo and The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University.

About Truxton

Truxton is a provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.