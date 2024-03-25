Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

        Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
        

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Margaret Payn  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB0005581672  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024

      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0. 74196,739£5,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction





  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name David Benda  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB0005581672  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024

      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0. 745767,051£50,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction





  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Peter Moorhouse  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB0005581672  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2023/2024

      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.741913,478£10,000.00
d)





Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A - single transaction





  
      
e)Date of the transaction 22 March 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary
Date of notification
25 March 2024