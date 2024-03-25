Once Esteemed Institutions Are Corrupted, States President of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The institutions and experts we have long relied on are now contaminated with intellectual, moral, and ethical rot, writes ophthalmologist Jane Lindell Hughes, M.D., F.A.C.S., in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Hughes serves as president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).



“The decay of intellectual inquiry and the censorship of dissenting voices that we are now experiencing did not happen overnight or as a direct result of COVID,” she writes. “However, the disastrous management of a serious infectious disease by institutional bureaucrats, mainstream media, and politicians has cracked the armor of the ‘expert.’ Mandates, coercion, censorship, and outright delusional thinking were tolerated with very little resistance.”

One example that she cites is the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) dogma derived initially from Critical Race Theory, a Marxist, revolutionary, anti-white belief set. DEI and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), she explains, are new societal designs with centralized powers over action and thought as the primary means of societal reorganization.

Harvard has fallen from its elite pedestal and now ranks at the bottom of 400-plus universities in free speech, Dr. Hughes states. Its former president Claudine Gay is still a professor, despite plagiarism in her published papers and her refusal to call shouting “Death to Jews!” a violation of Harvard’s Code of Conduct.

“There seems to be no area in the Western world untouched by scandal and deceit, and science is no exception,” she writes, citing the “climate change” agenda.

“Lack of integrity in medicine and public health exploded into the limelight with the concerto of deceit, fraud, propaganda, and persecution of dissidents that characterized the COVID pandemic management,” she continues.

As corrective measures she advocates an open and free press, decentralized governance, civic demand for accountability, and ethical leadership across our institutions.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.