Ascent Solar Technologies Achieves CIGS Technology Power Generation Milestones at Production Scale with Thin Film

THORNTON, Colo., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“ASTI” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that its thin film CIGS technology reached record power generation of 14 watts at production scale.

Since the installation of new leadership in April 2023, Ascent’s engineering and production teams have focused on improving their processes and chemical formulation, resulting in continuous increases in power generated from its innovative thin-film PV. The first in a series of milestones was initially announced on September 5, 2023, with subsequent improvements shared at regular intervals.

Using the Titan™ module to illustrate improvement, Ascent’s CIGS technology has steadily increased its power generation capabilities over the past seven months. The Titan™ module is approximately one square foot in size with a thickness of 0.03mm and a weight of just over eight grams.

Below are the recent calculations for power generation* at Titan™ module dimensions:

• September 15, 2023 11.6 watts • October 30, 2023 13.1 watts • November 16, 2023 13.3 watts • March 20, 2024 14.0 watts

Note: Power generation figures reflect STC conditions and AM0

Ascent anticipates reaching its next milestone of 16 watts output for the Titan™ module in the next eight to ten (8-10) weeks, expected primarily because of planned improvements to process changes in thin film. The increases in power generation for its CIGS PV technology align with Ascent’s strategy and revenue goals for 3rd and 4th quarters 2024 and 2025, meeting the technological needs for Ascent’s customers in space to achieve end of life power.

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

