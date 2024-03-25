Global 3D and 4D Technology Market Outlook Report to 2029: Ongoing Advancements and Increasing Research Initiatives to Commercialize 4D Printing

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D and 4D Technology Market by Solution Type (3D & 4D Input Devices, 3D and 4D Imaging Solutions, 3D Output Devices), End-use Application (3D and 4D Gaming, 3D & 4D Cinema), Vertical (Entertainment, Military and Defense) Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D and 4D technology market is projected to grow from USD 399.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 866.5 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2029.







The growth of the 3D and 4D technology market is driven by governed by the augmented demand for 3D and 4D technology in entertainment industry, surge in the trend of 3D and 4D gaming, increasing demand for 3D-enabled devices across verticals. However, interoperability issues associated with 3D imaging solutions and hardware is limiting the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.



3D and 4D gaming end use application to dominate the market during the forecast period



3D and 4D games add an exciting element of reality to the experience of video games. Owing to this, people prefer gaming over other forms of entertainment. High-end graphics and rendering technologies create detailed and realistic 3D environments, characters, and special effects in games. Advanced rendering techniques, combined with dynamic elements over time, contribute to more realistic and visually captivating gaming experiences. This includes changes in lighting, weather, and day-night cycles. Furthermore, increasing penetration and easy accessibility to broadband internet is also supporting the growth of the 3D and 4D gaming market.



Construction vertical segment to witness the significant growth during the forecast period



Integrating 3D technology in the construction sector offers various benefits to contractors, engineers, and construction consultants. 3D engineered models for construction provide transportation agencies, contractors, and consultants a better understanding of the design with a virtual representation of the project design. In the construction sector, various 3D rendering and modeling software, such as CAD, 3DS MAX, and building information modeling (BIM), is used to enhance the designing processes. FARO Technologies, Inc. (US) offers various BIM solutions through which engineers can compare the 3D building status with the CAD model to ensure quality control processes, thus eliminating expensive and time-consuming rework. The construction sector uses 3D imaging solutions to enhance designs, as it helps customers, contractors, and engineers to understand and experience the designs in a better manner. Traditionally, architectural 3D imaging describes the artistic representation of the reality of the architect's design. Now, with the emergence of digital technologies and the advent of rendering software, more precise and accurate blueprints of upcoming buildings can be created.



3D smartphones product sub-segment for 3D output devices to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The 3D smartphones segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. The adoption of 3D technology enables the development of innovative user interfaces, such as gesture-based controls and spatial interactions. This contributes to a more intuitive and dynamic user experience. The integration of 3D features with other smartphone functionalities contributes to the overall technological convergence in modern mobile devices. This aligns with the trend of multifunctional and versatile smartphones. 3D smartphones play a crucial role in AR applications, offering users the ability to interact with virtual objects in the real world. This has implications for gaming, navigation, education, and various other AR experiences.



Military and Defense vertical segment to exhibit highest growth for the 3D and 4D technology market during forecast period



The market for military and defense vertical segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. The surging demand for head-mounted displays to track the movements of the opponent and identify their exact location is likely to drive the growth of the military and defense market during the forecast period. HMDs are utilized for mission planning, providing military personnel with enhanced situational awareness by overlaying digital maps, intelligence data, and mission parameters. Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) use HMDs for piloting and controlling drones, providing a first-person view of the drone's perspective. HMDs enhance the surveillance capabilities of drone operators, allowing them to monitor live video feeds and telemetry data in real time. HMDs with night vision capabilities enhance pilot visibility during nighttime operations, displaying relevant information without the need for external lighting. 3D scanners are used to assess damage to aircraft structures, providing detailed information to engineers and maintenance crews for effective repair planning. Also, 3D and 4D technology-based navigation and metrological solutions guide the defense forces appropriately during their journey. In the aerospace and defense sector, there is an increase in the demand for 3D and 4D solutions in application areas including drone operations, air traffic control (ATC), situation awareness and intelligence analysis, and aircraft design and prototyping.



North America to hold the largest share of the 3D and 4D technology market during the forecast period



North America held the largest share of the 3D and 4D technology market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased investments made by key players towards the development of 3D and 4D devices and solutions to cater to the demands of end users. Various key players offering 3D and 4D devices and solutions in North America are boosting their production and widening their distribution networks. Moreover, in the US, 3D gaming has become very popular with advanced and simplified 3D technology.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $399.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $866.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

3D and 4D End-use Applications Segment to Hold Largest Market Share by 2029

3D Navigation Segment to Record Highest Growth from 2024 to 2029

Military and Defense Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR from 2024 to 2029

North America Likely to Account for Largest Market Share During 2024-2029

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in 3D and 4D Technology Market -Growing Demand for 3D and 4D Devices in Consumer Electronics and Entertainment Verticals to Drive Market

3D and 4D Input Devices: 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Product - 3D and 4D Cameras to Capture Largest Share of 3D and 4D Input Devices Market by 2029

3D Output Devices: 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Product - 3D Televisions to Capture Largest Share of 3D Output Devices Market by 2029

3D and 4D Imaging Solutions: 3D and 4D Technology Market, by End-use Application -3D and 4D Rendering Segment to Capture Largest Share of 3D and 4D Imaging Solutions Market by 2029

3D and 4D Technology Market, by Region - North America to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

3D and 4D Technology Market, by Vertical -Entertainment Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific: 3D and 4D Technology Market, by End-use Application and Country -3D and 4D Gaming Segment and China Held Largest Shares of Asia-Pacific 3D and 4D Technology Market in 2023

3D and 4D Technology Market, by Geography -China to Register Highest CAGR in Global 3D and 4D Technology Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for 3D and 4D Solutions in Entertainment Industry

Growing Adoption of 3D-Enabled Devices Across Verticals

Increasing Adoption of 3D Technology in Construction Industry

Consolidating Trend of 3D and 4D Gaming

Restraints

High Maintenance Costs of 3D and 4D Imaging Devices

Interoperability Issues Associated with 3D Imaging Solutions and Hardware

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of 3D Printing and AI-based 3D and 4D Solutions in Healthcare

Expanding Application Scope of 3D and 4D Technology-based Solutions in Military and Defense Sector

Ongoing Advancements and Increasing Research Initiatives to Commercialize 4D Printing

Rising Utilization of 3D Imaging in Retail and E-Commerce Verticals to Increase Engagement

Challenges

Lack of Standard 3D File Formats

Issues Associated with Processing and Storage of Large Datasets Generated by 3D Imaging

Case Study Analysis

3D Systems' Titan Pellet 3D Printer Helped Print Critical Race Car Component in 36 Hours

Christopher Tool Achieves Faster Inspections with 3D-Printed Cmm Fixtures

Implant Concierge Utilized Stratasys Technology to Enhance Business Model

BWT Alpine F1 Team Bolsters Additive Manufacturing Workflow with 3D Printing Systems

Australia-based Little Hinges Shows Properties Efficiently and Remotely Using Matterport's Pro2 3D Camera

Companies Profiled

Samsung

GE Healthcare

Hexagon AB

Autodesk Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Stratasys

Faro

3D Systems, Inc.

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Qualisys

Barco

Google

Cognex Corporation

Lg Electronics

Basler AG

Dreamworks Animation

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Nansense Inc.

Quidient

Rokoko

4D Sensor Co. Ltd.

Vayyar Imaging

Matterport, Inc.

Creality

Intamsys

Eplus3D

