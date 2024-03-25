Unrivaled NCAA March Madness Betting Offer: Meridianbet Tops the Charts with 200+ Betting Options per Game

More than 200 betting options available for every NCAA March Madness game

VALLETTA, Malta, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, one of Europe’s leading sports betting operators, has once again released unmatched betting options for the NCAA March Madness, with more than 200 lines per game. This extensive offering places them on a competitive footing with premier US sportsbooks. Operating in 15 jurisdictions worldwide, Meridianbet, as always, delivers an exceptional betting experience for NCAA basketball fans.

March Madness, the NCAA’s premier basketball event, is an annual spectacle for sports enthusiasts, with 68 teams battling it out in a single-elimination tournament. This high-stakes event not only highlights college basketball’s elite talent but also fosters a spirit of competition and teamwork, spotlighting future NBA stars. The excitement peaks with the Final Four and National Championship, drawing fans and bettors alike into a frenzy.

Exclusive Welcome Bonuses for New Customers

New members can take advantage of various welcome bonuses designed with simple rollover conditions, positioning Meridianbet as the preferred choice for NCAA March Madness betting.

Expert Analysis and Unique Betting Options

Meridianbet understands that variety is essential, which is why the company offers a vast array of betting options for NCAA March Madness. From predicting the winner of each game to betting on total points, rebounds, or assists, there's something for everyone. There is also a series of expert analyses to help bettors make informed decisions about the variety of unique betting options to cater to all preferences.

Committed to Compliance and Licensing

Meridianbet is committed to adhering to regulations and licensing requirements and does not offer its services in locations where it's prohibited. We encourage players to stay informed about their local laws and regulations.

Disclaimer: Sports betting is subject to legal restrictions in certain locations. Make sure you are compliant with local laws and regulations before waging the bet.

About Meridianbet

Established in 2001, Meridianbet Group, soon to be a key part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) portfolio, stands as a leading online sports betting and gaming group. With licenses in over 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America, Meridianbet leverages proprietary technology and scalable systems for multi-country and multi-currency operations. Our omni-channel approach spans retail, desktop online, and mobile platforms, complementing GMGI’s expertise as a developer, licensor, and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems, and gaming content.

For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

