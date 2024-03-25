SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Reduction of share capital

On 7 March 2024 the general meeting of SKEL approved the board of directors proposal to reduce the company's share capital. The reduction amounts to ISK 57,554,742 in nominal value which corresponds to the own shares that the company has acquired through the purchase of its own shares according to buyback programmes. Following the reduction, the total share capital amounts to ISK 1,878,479,032.

A request has been submitted to Nasdaq and the reduction will take effect on 27 March 2024.

Reference is made to the company's announcement of 7 March where the results of the general meeting were published.

For further information, please contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, fjarfestar@skel.is



