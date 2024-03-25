IZEA Campaigns Win Gold at the 2024 Muse Creative Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced it has won two gold awards at the 2024 Muse Creative Awards for its campaigns with AlphaESS and Casillero del Diablo.



IZEA and AlphaESS, an energy storage solutions and services provider, were honored in the Branded Content category for their campaign promoting the BlackBee 1000 solar generator and the 200-watt solar panel within the German market.

IZEA and Casillero del Diablo, a Chilean wine company, won in the Social Media - Celebrity & Influencer category for an ambassador campaign to promote the wine brand.

“We are honored to receive Muse Awards for our work with AlphaESS and Casillero del Diablo,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “These campaigns demonstrate our team’s strategic acumen and international reach. In the case of Chilean wine brand Casillero del Diablo, we crafted a bespoke influencer strategy that deeply connected with local consumers. At the same time, our partnership with AlphaESS amplified brand visibility in the German market. These achievements illustrate our ability to produce innovative, impactful, and effective campaigns on a global scale.”

The Muse Creative Awards, hosted and organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), recognizes excellence in creative design, advertising, and digital media. The awards received more than 10,000 entries from across the world.

