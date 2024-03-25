Rokk Energy Technologies and Northern Smilodon Energy Announce a Strategic Relationship Focused on the Commercial Application of Rokk’s Pad-Free™ Advanced Drilling and Completion System

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rokk Energy Technologies (“Rokk”) and Northern Smilodon Energy Inc. (“Northern Smilodon”), both headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic relationship that is focused on the commercial application of Rokk's Pad-Free™ advanced drilling and completion system. The two companies believe that the application of Pad-Free™ technology can potentially lead to increased ultimate hydrocarbon resource recovery, a reduction in overall emissions from oil-field activities, and a reduced footprint while reducing overall costs of drilling, completion and operating activities when developing Montney and other unconventional resources.



Rokk was founded in 2021 with an extremely talented design, engineering, and management group who have brought several game-changing technologies to the industry with drilling and completion technology applications ranging from Western Canada to the North Sea to the Middle East. Rokk’s staff has more than 120 years of experience in design, engineering, and manufacturing of industry-leading drilling and completion technologies.

Northern Smilodon was founded in 2022 and has compiled a large contiguous land position prospective for Montney light oil and is currently in the early stages of evaluation and development. As part of the overall resource development, Northern Smilodon believes that the application of Rokk’s Pad-Free™ technology can materially reduce overall emissions from drilling and completion activities, as well as reducing the long-term operational footprint required for resource recovery while lowering project costs.

Rokk and Northern Smilodon are working together to advance several new fundamental technologies within Canada that can transform the industry in terms of efficiencies and the effectiveness of horizontal well design for drilling and completions. The Pad-Free™ drilling system technology increases ultimate recovery factors while reducing environmental impact and surface location requirements. Karen Stewart, President and CEO of Rokk said, "We are excited by the relationship we have entered into with Northern Smilodon as this will help commercialize our drilling and completion technologies. We believe Northern Smilodon’s land position is well suited for this application and is ideal for completing these field trials given the proximity of the lands to industry services, year-round access, and the relative shallow depth of the resource.”

Sustainability

As our industry strives to become more sustainable and reduce environmental impact, these technologies are profound in reducing both methane and carbon emissions while at the same time reducing well development costs. Initial modelling has shown that moderate uptake of these technologies can potentially eliminate up to 27 million metric tons equivalent in CO2 within a target timeframe now being proposed by both the federal and provincial governments. (Refr. Government of Canada – Climate change plans) The Rokk systems have several additional key benefits, such as reduced artificial lift costs, groundwater protection by reducing total drilling penetrations, and reduced surface operating footprint.

About Rokk Energy Technologies Inc.

Rokk Energy Technologies Inc. is a Calgary-based technology development company with vast experience and a team that collectively has been named in more than 100 patents. Founded in 2021, Rokk has a talented team developing game-changing technology for the oil and gas industry.

Rokk Energy Technologies Inc.

President – Karen Stewart

Phone: (403) 561-3355

Email: kstewart@rokk.ca

Chief Technology Officer – Daniel Themig

Phone: (403) 870-1829

Website: www.rokk.ca

About Northern Smilodon Energy Inc.

Northern Smilodon Energy Inc. is a private Canadian energy company focused on sourcing, securing and sustainably developing world-class Canadian oil and gas assets critical to the current and future energy supply and reliability with assets in the world-class Montney resource play.

Northern Smilodon Energy Inc.

President & CEO – William Kanters

Phone: (403) 619-7118

Vice President, Land – Anthony Polini

Phone: (403) 969-1966

Website: www.nsmilodon.com