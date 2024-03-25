J-Long Group Limited Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Long Group Limited (“JL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JL), JL conducts its primary operations of apparel trims solution services in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.



Overview:

Revenue was approximately US$14.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of approximately 34.9% from the same period in 2022.

Net income was approximately US$1.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (2022: approximately US$3.4 million).

Six Month Financial Results Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue. Revenue decreased by approximately 34.9% from approximately US$22.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022, to approximately US$14.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. During the six months ended September 30, 2023, revenue decreased mainly due to a decrease in the sales of heat transfers of approximately US$11.8 million from the same period in 2022 that was set off by an increase in the sales of the other products of approximately US$4 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 22% from approximately US$2.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 to approximately US$2.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, which was mainly due to (i) an increase in payroll to our staff and fees to our directors; (ii) increase in depreciation of right-of-use due to an increase of rental fee for the warehouses and offices.

Other income, net. Other net income decreased by approximately US$0.1 million from approximately US$0.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022 to approximately US$0.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023, which was mainly due to the subsidy from the Employment Support Scheme launched by the Hong Kong government received during 30 September 2022.

Income tax expense. Income tax expense decreased to US$0.3 million for the for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (six months ended September 30, 2022: approximately US$0.7 million) which was mainly due to the decrease in net income.

Net income. Net income decreased by approximately US$2.0 million to approximately US$1.4 million, which was mainly due to the decrease in revenue.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted EPS were approximately US$0.05 per ordinary share for the six months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to US$0.11 per ordinary share for the six months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash of US$768,159, total current assets of $17,018,359, and total current liabilities of US$6,259,310. Net current assets were US$10,759,049 and working capital ratio was 0.36. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s total assets and total liabilities amounted to US$20,753,700 and US$7,986,428, respectively. As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s total stockholder’s equity amounted to US$12,767,272 and its gearing ratio (bank loan divided by stockholder’s equity) was 18.3%.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

The Company does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements, including arrangements that would affect its liquidity, capital resources, market risk support, credit risk support, or other benefits.

About J-Long Group Limited

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor in Hong Kong of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. The Company offer a wide range of services to cater to customers’ needs in reflective and non-reflective garment trims, including market trend analysis, product design and development and production and quality control. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://j-long.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Hong Kong:

J-Long Group Limited

Edwin Wong, CEO and Director

ir@j-long.com +852 3693 2110





J-LONG GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

March 31, September 30, 2023 2023 USD USD (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,959,927 768,159 Accounts receivable, net 2,085,776 1,905,455 Accounts receivable, net – related parties 17,562 66,298 Investment in marketable debt securities 243,284 44,070 Inventories 5,785,616 6,676,754 Notes receivable 393,442 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 126,208 248,219 Due from related parties 2,109,768 7,309,404 Total current assets 16,721,583 17,018,359 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,367,136 2,313,122 Right-of-use assets – Operating lease 447,475 262,831 Deferred cost 989,793 1,079,762 Deferred tax assets 79,626 79,626 Total non-current assets 3,884,030 3,735,341 TOTAL ASSETS 20,605,613 20,753,700 Liabilities Current liabilities: Bank loans – current 626,657 626,657 Operating lease liabilities – current 7,151 - Operating lease liabilities – current – related parties 359,658 258,322 Accounts payable, accruals and other current liabilities 3,167,676 3,169,449 Accounts payable – related parties 2,382,072 1,625,969 Contract liabilities 231,475 - Due to related parties 240,375 158,182 Income taxes payable 140,236 420,731 Total current liabilities 7,155,300 6,259,310 Non-current liabilities Bank loans – non-current 2,014,375 1,715,472 Operating lease liabilities – non-current – related parties 88,139 11,646 Total non-current liabilities 2,102,514 1,727,118 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,257,814 7,986,428 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares US$0.0000375 par value each; 1,360,000,000 shares authorized; 30,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 1,125 1,125 Additional Paid-in Capital 256,410 256,410 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (414 ) (414 ) Retained earnings 11,090,678 12,510,151 Total shareholders’ equity 11,347,799 12,767,272 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 20,605,613 20,753,700



