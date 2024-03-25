Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Projected for Expansion by 2027 with Enhanced Capacity and Capital Expenditure

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure Including Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry Outlook

The latest data reveals that the oil and gas pipelines sector anticipates significant growth in capacity and capital expenditure by 2027. This expansion is set to encompass the breadth of the industry, including the active, suspended, and upcoming pipelines for crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas.



Operational Enhancements

The total length of the global trunk/transmission pipeline network reaches a remarkable 2,270,526 kilometers, of which a substantial portion is allocated to crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and NGL pipelines. These pipelines are pivotal for transmission and promise to support the industry's burgeoning infrastructure requirements.



Capital Expenditure Trends

Industry analysts have detailed forecasts through 2027 that showcase a correlation between regions and an increase in new-build capital expenditure. This offers stakeholders an insightful look at potential hotspots for growth and investment within the sector.



Strategic Developments

Regular updates on the latest pipeline-related developments, encompassing contracts and projects across different regions, support informed decision-making and competitive positioning within the industry. These insights allow industry participants to align their strategies with current and emerging trends.



Competitor Analysis Advantage



With an extensive network of pipelines continually being updated, it becomes imperative for competitors to monitor operational data closely. A comprehensive assessment of competitors' pipelines and capacities ensures strategic planning and opportunity identification within the oil and gas pipeline market.



This substantial progression in the oil and gas pipelines industry, by capacity and capital expenditure, is expected to influence market dynamics and drive growth opportunities worldwide. As we lead up to 2027, the sector will likely witness heightened activity and investment, shaping the landscape of energy transportation.



