Global Infrastructure Construction Sector Until 2027 - New Analysis Reveals Robust Growth Forecast

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Construction Market Analysis by Region, Sector, Project Pipelines, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overview of Global Infrastructure Industry Growth



The global infrastructure construction sector is poised for robust expansion, as indicated by a comprehensive analysis of the industry’s outlook up to 2027. The infrastructure sector, a cornerstone for economic momentum, is expected to surge ahead with a significant 10.7% growth in 2023. This comes on the heels of an average annual increase of 4.3% over the past five years, contrasting with challenges faced in sectors such as residential buildings. Despite facing headwinds including high interest rates, rising construction costs, and labor shortages, the infrastructure construction market demonstrates strong resilience and continued potential for heightened activity across various regions around the world.



Regional Infrastructure Development Trends



The report delves into various regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It provides a granular analysis of the infrastructure industry’s diverse landscape, offering insights into the sectors that will experience substantial growth such as roads, railways, power generation, airports, ports, and water and sewage treatments. This regional breakdown presents a nuanced understanding of the globe's infrastructure endeavours, highlighting areas of significant investment and growth prospects.



Infrastructure Market Value and Growth Potential



The analysis includes a comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets, assessing them based on their infrastructure construction market value and predicted growth. This benchmarking is crucial for stakeholders to understand the comparative market potential and formulates an invaluable component in the strategic planning process. The infrastructure sector's outlook points toward steady growth, with an estimated annual increase of over 5% in the five years to come, marking a period of opportunity and development within the global market.



Insights on Infrastructure Project Pipelines



Offering a deep dive into the current and future projects, the report analyzes the infrastructure project pipelines across key sectors and markets. These insights are vital to stakeholders seeking to comprehend the trajectory of infrastructure development and the strategic opportunities emerging from ongoing and forthcoming projects.



The findings of this analysis illustrate the dynamic and evolving nature of the global infrastructure sector and underscore its pivotal role in economic growth. With increased investment and growth potential, the infrastructure construction industry is set to maintain its upward trajectory through to 2027, despite challenges rising from macroeconomic conditions.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z5fhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.