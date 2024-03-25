Pixalate Releases Q4 2023 Global vMVPD Ad Spend & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Trends Reports for Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV: Apple TV IVT Rates on Non-vMVPD Apps Are 184% Higher than vMVPD Apps

LONDON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q4 2023 vMVPD Traffic Analysis Reports for apps across the Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV CTV app stores.

To compile the research, Pixalate’s data science team reviewed 6+ billion global open programmatic advertising transactions across more than 13,000 CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over 6,000 unique CTV apps in Q4 2023.

Key Takeaways

Roku : 70% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Roku devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Non-vMVPD apps had a 55% higher IVT rate on Roku

: 70% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Roku devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Amazon Fire TV : 46% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Amazon Fire TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Non-vMVPD apps had a 161% higher IVT rate on Fire TV

: 46% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Amazon Fire TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Apple TV : 63% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Apple TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Non-vMVPD apps had a 184% higher IVT rate on Apple TV

: 63% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Apple TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 Samsung Smart TV : 89% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Samsung Smart TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023 vMVPD apps had a 5% higher IVT rate on Samsung

: 89% of estimated open programmatic global ad spend on Samsung Smart TV devices went to vMVPD apps in Q4 2023

Top grossing vMVPD apps by CTV device - based on estimated open programmatic ad spend in Q4 2023, as measured by Pixalate:

vMVPD Apps: A ‘Nested’ Ecosystem





vMVPD (Virtual MultiChannel Video Programming Distributor) applications are designed to bundle TV channels into cost-effective "skinny bundles,” a concept stemming from traditional MVPDs like Comcast and Dish TV. In vMVPD environments, both the app and the offered channels within the vMVPD app can sell ads, creating a nested ecosystem.

“This nested ecosystem, coupled with advertisers’ need to thoroughly understand the information regarding the channels and networks where their ads appear, has led to the proliferation of ‘Bundle IDs’ on vMVPD apps,” said Amit Shetty, VP Product, Pixalate. “The issue is particularly pronounced in the case of vMVPD apps compared to other Connected TV (CTV) apps.”

vMVPD apps differ from other types of apps, like SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) and AVOD (Advertising-based Video On Demand) apps, as those do not “aggregate” linear channels, but instead curate shows or movies for their users.

