PERGRAVIS, LLC AWARDED $250,000,000 MISSION CRITICAL FACILITY SYSTEMS CONTRACT BY THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Tampa, Florida, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pergravis, LLC, a Tampa, Florida based mission-critical facility services firm, announced today that it has been awarded a $250,000,000 contract by the Department of the Air Force, Directorate of Contracting. The 10-year contract provides emergency repair and preventative maintenance services for uninterruptable power supply (UPS) systems and related equipment to US Government facilities around the world through the Power Conditioning and Continuation Interface Equipment (PCCIE) program office in Ogden, UT. The PCCIE contract vehicle provides all federal agencies with a single source solution to procure maintenance services and emergency support for their UPS systems, batteries and related critical electrical infrastructure.

"Today’s UPS systems are far more sophisticated than prior generations and require access to OEM maintainers; in most instances only the OEM maintainers can provide the proprietary tools necessary for the proper maintenance and service of these systems," said Steve Ritzi, Pergravis’ Managing Member. “We have demonstrated the value of our multi-brand, OEM service delivery model as the incumbent contract holder over the last five years. We're certified data center experts, superior problem-solvers and provide unparalleled, mission-driven customer service to make sure the job gets done well, correctly and in a timely fashion."

Pergravis partnered with all leading original equipment manufacturers to supply the PCCIE program with OEM UPS emergency and preventative maintenance services to best serve the unique and critical missions of federal agencies around the globe. The contract also provides a vehicle for the delivery of enhanced services such as component repair and hardware replacement on an as-needed basis.

"We are extremely pleased that we have been selected as the vendor of choice for the PCCIE contract. We look forward to continuing our proven partnership and service delivery paradigm for the Program over the next 10 years," said Pergravis Managing Member, Dominick Rappa. “Our success in service delivery over the last five years and the significant growth in the Program’s portfolio of critical electrical systems is evidence of the need for the services we provide on a global scale.

The criticality of the missions we support is always front and center; it is core to all we do. In partnership with our OEM UPS service providers, we have assembled a world-class team of fully trained and certified technical resources that possess total mastery of their individual power products. There is simply no better service solution available to ensure the uptime of mission-critical electrical equipment and the missions it supports.”

About Pergravis, LLC Pergravis is a mission critical facility service firm that serves technology dependent organizations with facility assessment, design, improvement, maintenance, management and operational support for their data centers and technical facilities.

Founded by Partners Dominick Rappa and Steven Ritzi in 2007, the firm provides a wide range of mission critical facility services to customers around the world.