Compass Minerals Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Management Accountability Amid Shareholder Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the company to suffer.



If you have continuously owned Compass Minerals, Inc. shares since before October 31, 2017, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/CompassMineralsInternationalInc

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Compass Minerals seeking damages, but only for those who acquired stock between October 31, 2017 to November 18, 2018 (the “Class Period”). If you purchased shares before the Class Period, you will not be able to participate in any recovery obtained in the class action, but you may be able to participate in a separate action seeking to hold the officers and directors who engaged in the alleged wrongdoing responsible for any damage to the company.

The Compass Minerals class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period repeatedly assured investors that the CMCH upgrade at the Goderich mine was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass Minerals’ operating results starting in 2018. However, defendants’ statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing. The Compass Materials class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass Minerals was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact Johnson Fistel at (619) 814-4471.

