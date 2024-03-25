LSV Advisors Acquires Controlling Interest in ClearCaptions from Reservoir Capital Group

ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leader in providing near real-time phone captioning services for the hard-of-hearing at no cost to eligible individuals, today announced that LSV Advisors has acquired a controlling interest in the company from funds managed by Reservoir Capital Group.



This acquisition will further empower ClearCaptions’ mission to help hard-of-hearing and senior customers regain independence and live a more meaningful life through its industry-leading telephone captioning services. The announcement comes just two months following the launch of ClearCaptions’ new brand and consumer-centric website, furthering the company’s efforts to accommodate the needs of an aging baby boomer population.

As the senior demographic rapidly grows, so too does ClearCaptions’ determination to provide them with the care and support they need to thrive independently. Investment from LSV Advisors will help enable ClearCaptions’ commitment to meeting the rising need through revolutionary assistive technology and unrivaled human support.

“The LSV Advisors acquisition of ClearCaptions highlights an exciting time in our company’s history that also marks an important moment for our future,” said Robert Rae, ClearCaptions CEO. “Our commitment to the senior population and all those who are hard of hearing will continue to strengthen as the need for our services expands.”

”The entire LSV team is excited to partner with ClearCaptions’ stellar management team to further its mission to aid the hard-of-hearing and seniors. We look forward to what is next for ClearCaptions in its continued path of innovation and success,” said David G. Tisch, CEO and Founder of LSV.

“We would like to thank the team at ClearCaptions for their dedication in building a great company committed to serving the hard-of-hearing and senior community through state-of-the-art technology solutions,” said Gregg Zeitlin, Senior Managing Director/Co-Founder of Reservoir Capital Group. “We are also excited to support ClearCaptions as they expand their mission and create even more innovation for those they serve.”

ClearCaptions helps hard-of-hearing and senior customers stay connected to loved ones and maintain independence through its state-of-the-art captioning technology. Investment from LSV Advisors will help bring this technology to new heights and create transformational change for those who need it most.

About ClearCaptions

Established in 2011, ClearCaptions, LLC is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcriptions of spoken phone conversations into text captions, made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and via an app on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service, which is funded through a federally managed program, is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). To learn more about ClearCaptions and our captioning service, visit clearcaptions.com.

About LSV Advisors, LLC

Founded in 2005, LSV is a New York-based special situations secondaries manager, registered with the SEC, with approximately $2.6 billion in assets and commitments under management on behalf of institutional, family office and other clients worldwide. LSV provides fund managers and investors with a wide variety of restructuring and liquidity solutions across all types of alternative investment funds. Additional information about LSV may be obtained at www.lsvfinancial.com and on the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website maintained by the SEC (http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

