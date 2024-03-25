Containerized Data Centers: $59.5 Billion Global Market Outlook 2024-2032 Featuring IBM, Cisco, Dell, HPE, and Huawei Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containerized Data Center Market Report by Type of Container, Organization Size, Application, End Use Industry, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global containerized data center market size reached US$ 10.8 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 59.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during 2023-2032. Rapid digitization of businesses, increasing cloud-based applications and services, and the burgeoning IT industry represent some of the key factors driving the market.







At present, rapid digitization across various industries and the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications are catalyzing the demand for containerized data centers for effective management. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, the rising adoption of big data and the internet of things (IoT) and a huge amount of data penetration are propelling the demand for containerized data centers worldwide. Moreover, the escalating demand for scalable data computing solutions and increasing need for portable and energy-efficient data centers with plug-and-play capabilities are propelling the growth of the market worldwide.

Apart from this, the BFSI industry requires high-performance computing to process large amounts of data quickly and accurately. Containerized data centers support the requirements of expanding computing infrastructure and offer advanced security features, such as biometric access controls and advanced encryption, to ensure the protection of critical data, which is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of containerized data centers in defense for monitoring, coordination, and communication in the event of disaster and emergencies is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players.

Furthermore, organizations are increasingly deploying containerized data centers to secure their data stored in disaster-prone areas and ensure optimal performance without disturbing the core systems, which is fueling the market growth. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop more powerful chipsets for data centers are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global containerized data center market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type of container, organization size, application and end use industry.



Type of Container Insights:

20 FT Container

40 FT Container

Customized Container

According to the report, 20 FT container represented the largest segment.



Organization Size Insights:

Small Organization

Midsize Organization

Large Organization

According to the report, large organization accounted for the largest market share.



Application Insights:

Greenfield

Brownfield

Upgrade and Consolidation

According to the report, greenfield accounted for the largest market share.



End Use Industry Insights:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Healthcare

Defense

Entertainment and Media

Others

According to the report, IT and telecommunications accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

According to the report, North America (the United States and Canada) was the largest market for containerized data center. Some of the factors driving the North America containerized data center market included digitization of industries, technological advancements, extensive research and development activities, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global containerized data center market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)

Schneider Electric SE and ZTE Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 USD 10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 USD 59.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.9% Regions Covered Global

