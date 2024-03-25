La-Z-Boy Unveils New Mattresses Gallery, Enhancing Furniture Shopping Experience in Davenport

Davenport, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, a leading furniture store located in Quad Cities, Iowa, presents a wide array of high-quality products for its clientele. The company is thrilled to announce an impressive addition to its Davenport store's stock with the inauguration of a specialized mattress gallery.

The introduction of this new gallery reflects a well-considered decision, aiming to deliver a comprehensive shopping experience for home furnishings. Besides their renowned recliners, sofas, sectionals, chairs, tables, and a broad range of other furniture pieces, the establishment will now also spotlight a mattress section. This expansion will allow patrons to fulfill all their home furnishing requirements, including mattresses, from one reliable destination. This seamless shopping environment, coupled with the supreme quality of their merchandise, is prepared to guarantee unparalleled client satisfaction.

Tonia Noordt, a spokesperson for La-Z-Boy Davenport, voiced, "At La-Z-Boy, we place great emphasis on enhancing the customer experience. The mattress gallery represents our latest endeavor in a series of steps towards fulfilling this goal. Our customers can now find an expansive range of home furnishings under one roof, including mattresses."

La-Z-Boy goes above and beyond merely broadening their product portfolio. The firm acknowledges that premium furniture plays an integral role in crafting a comfortable and elegant home. Hence, they present specially tailored financing options, enabling customers to appreciate La-Z-Boy products without the burden of an upfront total payment.

The establishment's customer-oriented approach transcends beyond the sales arena. La-Z-Boy comprehends the challenges associated with choosing appropriate furniture, thus providing complementary professional interior design services. Clients are given the opportunity to schedule personalized consultation sessions with the store's experienced design professionals in-store, at home, or even virtually. This service includes a custom room plan aimed at reflecting the client's individual style, requirements, and budget, aiding them in realizing their dream home.

Expanding upon this, Noordt stated, "Our primary aim is to assist our customers in creating homes that embody their distinctive personalities and aesthetics. This is the core of our interior design services. Our design professionals are equipped to guide you in choosing suitable furniture and accessories for any space within your home, be it your bedroom, dining room, living room, or otherwise."

La-Z-Boy, with its network of independently owned and operated stores throughout the nation, upholds its legacy of quality and customer satisfaction. The newly launched mattress gallery in Davenport is a testament to the company's dedication to fulfilling and surpassing customer demands.

Clients are encouraged to learn more about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, its product range, and services via the company's official website and specialized Facebook page. Regular updates, promotions, and upcoming events are shared on the company's social media platforms.

The unveiling of the mattress gallery, complimented by a comprehensive assortment of furniture and unmatched interior design services, reaffirms La-Z-Boy Davenport's standing as the preferred furniture store in Quad Cities, Iowa. As stated by Noordt, "Our enduring mission is to provide stylish, high-quality, and comfortable furniture that caters to each customer's unique taste and requirement. It's all about facilitating our customers to live comfortably."

###

For more information about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, contact the company here:



La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor

Tonia Noordt

(563) 355-7801

storemgr@lazboydav.com

4775 Elmore Ave

Davenport, IA 52807