Global Synthetic Spider Silk Market Trends Analysis 2018-2023 and Outlook 2024-2030 Featuring Profiles of AMSilk, Kraig Biocraft Labs, Spiber, Bolt Threads, and Inspidere Among Others

The global synthetic spider silk market is expected to reach an estimated $690.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of biodegradable product among consumers and easy availability of raw materials to manufacture. The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, automotive, defense, and health care industries.



Synthetic Spider Silk Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global synthetic spider silk market by technology, application, and region, as follows:



Synthetic Spider Silk Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Genetically Modified E-Coli Fermentation

Genetically Modified Silkworm

Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation

Others

Genetically modified E-Coli fermentation is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its advantages like high-density fermentation and improved product quality.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Textile

Automotive

Defense

Health Care

Others

Automotive is expected to remain the largest segment due to the high usage of the automotive interior parts such as seats, covers, and airbags.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing usage of synthetic spider silk fibers in the production of automotive, aerospace, and defence body armor the region.

List of Synthetic Spider Silk Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies synthetic spider silk companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the synthetic spider silk companies profiled in this report include.

AMSilk GmbH

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Spiber

Bolt Threads

Inspidere

Seevix

Spintex Engineering

Features of the Synthetic Spider Silk Market

Market Size Estimates: Synthetic spider silk market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Synthetic spider silk market size by various segments, such as by technology, application and region

Regional Analysis: Synthetic spider silk market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by technology, application and regions for the synthetic spider silk market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the synthetic spider silk market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

