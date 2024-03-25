Nanterre, March 25th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From March 20th to March 22nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From March 20th to March 22nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 20/03/2024 FR0000125486 3 585 116,25070 XPAR VINCI 20/03/2024 FR0000125486 1 693 116,02910 CEUX VINCI 20/03/2024 FR0000125486 49 115,97880 TQEX VINCI 20/03/2024 FR0000125486 545 115,92510 AQEU VINCI 21/03/2024 FR0000125486 437 116,23240 XPAR VINCI 22/03/2024 FR0000125486 5 500 116,19710 XPAR TOTAL 11 809 116,1771

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment