Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 25/03/24

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 18 and 19 March 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 18 march 2024 FR0000120503 50,000 37.5249 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 march 2024 FR0000120503 11,970 37.5055 XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-03-25-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

 BOUYGUES SA

A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €378,957,297

Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246 

