Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 25/03/24
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 18 and 19 March 2024.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|18 march 2024
|FR0000120503
|50,000
|37.5249
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|19 march 2024
|FR0000120503
|11,970
|37.5055
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/2024-03-25-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx
