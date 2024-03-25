United States Coffee Creamer Market Trends and Statistics, 2019-2023 & 2024-2029, Featuring Nestle, Danone, Walmart, Leaner Creamer, Dean Foods

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Coffee Creamer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Coffee Creamer Market is estimated at USD 27 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 32.57 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, causing a massive impact on people's lives, families, and communities. As a result, manufacturers and exporters were facing high competition to export their goods. Air freight has been significantly reduced for commercial use, although many goods are usually shipped via this means of transport. Producers faced difficulties to honor their orders, and businesses slowed down. Therefore, most coffee consumers are purchasing coffee creamers via online delivery channels. At-home consumption and e-commerce have kept the market alive. On the other hand, retail- and supermarket-level data suggest that panic buying and stockpiling led to increased consumer demand for a short period of time.



With increasing hectic schedules, there has been a constant growth in the coffee consumption across the United States, leading to increased demand for coffee creamers across the United States. Millennials and Gen Z population have greater influences over the market being the major consumers of coffee in the country. The higher demand for more label and environmentally friendly products, matched by continuous innovation and launch of products by players in the market is one the major driver of the market.



Growing Demand for Beverages with Clean Label, Free-form & Sustainable Claims Among Consumers



With the increasing awareness about impact of consumption of various chemicals-based additives/ingredients via various food & beverage products there has been increase in demand for food & beverages with clean-label claims and free-from claims. In the United States, the concept of clean-label and free -from is not new but is under spotlight over the past few years as health-conscious consumers want to know what they are putting into their bodies. Moreover, there is also an increasing demand for dairy-free creamers, especially from the younger population with increasing number of lactose intolerant population in the United States. Thus, an increasing number of players have wide portfolio of dairy-free creamers with innovative flavor.



The balanced demand and supply of innovative coffee creamers with clean label, free-form, and sustainable claims are further expected to drive the United States coffee creamer Market.



Surge in Flavor Innovation



The versatility of coffee has helped the category grow during the past several years. There has been much evolution in terms of flavor of coffee and today is available in various traditional as well as innovative flavors. The demand for coffee creamers in the United States has been experiencing significant growth leading to players operating in the market studied, to continuously differentiate their offerings in terms of ingredient, flavor, composition, and packaging type to sustain in such competitive market. Moreover, coffee creamer manufacturers have been launching innovative variations in terms of base, type, and flavor. This has been resulting in a variety of product offerings for consumers, which has been affecting their buying behavior.



Additionally, product innovation in liquid as well as powder coffee creamers through the introduction of new flavors has boosted popularity among younger coffee consumers, which is major coffee consuming group in the United States.



Companies have been already providing coffee creamers in several flavors consisting of soy, almond, and coconut. Vendors are also introducing products in oats, flax seeds, quinoa, hemp, and chia seed flavors that are widely consumed by women, millennials, and generation-z consumers. This is another factor responsible for further driving the market growth, over the forecast period.



US Coffee Creamer Industry Overview



The United States Coffee Creamers market is highly fragmented and comprises domestic and international players. The market is highly competitive, with major players making major strategic investments in order to attain the top position in the market. The leading players in the United States Popcorn market include Nestle SA, Danone SA, Walmart Inc, Heartland Food Products Group, Leaner Creamer LLC, Bay Valley Foods LLC, Nutpods, Shamrock Foods Company, HP Hood LLC, Califia Farms LLC, Dean Foods and others.



