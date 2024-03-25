  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, March 25, 2024

FROM MARCH 18 TO 22, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 18 to March 22, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/03/2024FR001045120331 00024,696698XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/03/2024FR001045120343 73724,148582XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/03/2024FR001045120325 00024,341622XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/03/2024FR001045120333 00025,100385XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/03/2024FR001045120332 97025,325582XPAR
 TOTAL165 70724,703977 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

