Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 4 Companies in the Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market: GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Defense Industrial Bases across Europe and the United States are on the cusp of a Major Transformation as the Global Security Environment Erodes & Deteriorates significantly and rapidly



The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity. The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.



Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition. The U.S. Defense Budget continues to be in a growth phase and is pegged at $842 billion for FY2024 as the focus remains on strategic rivalry with China, supporting allies and technological advancement as the core pivot amid near-term political uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections and the Trump factor.



The Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market has been witnessing strong demand over the recent years as global demand for fighter jets, trainers and other military aircrafts surges as militaries globally prepare for war by rapidly expanding, modernizing and adding next generation capabilities. The defense industrial bases across Europe and the United States are on the cusp of a major transformation geared towards wartime production output levels for ammunition, missiles and defense systems as the global security environment erodes & deteriorates significantly and rapidly. The development of adaptive engines for 6th generation fighter jets, under the upcoming NGAD program in the U.S. and potential upgrades of existing 5th generation fighters, sometimes in the future, are likely to be key growth avenues for the industry over medium term. Europe, too, is looking at the future and is moving forward with two new 6th generation fighter jet programs along with mulling plans for a new European tactical airlifter. Additionally, a number of nations globally are pursuing the development of their indigenous 5th generation fighter jet programs.



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which enters its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually and is perched dangerously close to a potential recession over near term, following the Japanese and U.K. economies, which are already in recession. However, any further, major potential shocks at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle.

Summary

Study Coverage



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights into the Top 4 Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis. The report provides detailed analysis on the engine manufacturers, including:

Comprehensive Analysis of Engines Portfolio and Strategic Market Positioning across Segments

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon

Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis on the Engine OEMs

Outlining of Key Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging Industry, Market & Technology Trends

Market & Demand Outlook for Military Turbofan Engines over near to medium term

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 4 Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Engine OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section - 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of the Global Top 4 Engine OEMs

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section - 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

GE Aerospace Inc.

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce plc

Safran SA

Section - 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

GE Aerospace Inc.

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce plc

Safran SA

Section - 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities - For the Top 4 Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers



Section - 7: Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 4 Engine OEMs

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 8: Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027

11.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

11.2 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

11.3 Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

11.4 Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

11.5 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027

11.6 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

