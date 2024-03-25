Sara’s Kitchen’s Catering Service Gives Your Parties and Events an Authentic Taste of Middle East’s Rich Cuisine

Saratoga Springs, New York, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a somewhat daunting task to think about what food to serve at your next party or event because there are so many choices: American, Italian, Chinese, Mexican – and those are just the common ones. If you’re looking for something new, why not Middle Eastern? Middle Eastern food boasts an array of rich flavors and unique textures, backed by thousands of years of history – the cultivation of wheat and other crops and the domestication of livestock began in the Fertile Crescent, a region spanning from modern-day Egypt to Iran.

Sara’s Kitchen, a family-owned restaurant in Saratoga Springs, New York, has made it its mission to share the flavors and hospitality of the Middle East with the Saratoga community and beyond. Founded by Sara Ali in 2022, Sara’s Kitchen’s menu includes its famous shawarma wraps, skewers, fattouch and tabbouleh salads, various appetizers, and desserts such as baklawa and kunafeh. A former engineer from Egypt, Sara and her family moved to the US and she later decided to concentrate full-time on her food business.

Sara’s Kitchen offers a catering service for various events, such as birthdays, company events, weddings, and holiday parties. Food items come in three platter sizes: small (15 persons), medium (30 persons), and large (50 persons). Additional services, such as setup, cleanup, and event assistance, are also available through a collaboration with Lisa Giannone, owner of LMC Event Planning.

According to Sara, she was first exposed to the culinary world through her mother, who is also an exceptional cook. She first began selling her creations at her booth in a farmer’s market in Saratoga Springs. While most people are familiar with Indian and Mediterranean cuisines, few have even tried authentic Middle Eastern food. Most of the Middle Eastern food available in the US has diverged from the traditional recipe, and Sara believes people absolutely need to try the real thing. Numerous customers tried to convince her to start a restaurant of her own, which she eventually did.

At the farmer’s market, Sara would give away free food samples, such as shawarma wraps cut into bite-sized pieces. Further demonstrating her commitment to providing the best Middle Eastern culinary experience to customers, she also provides a free sampler box to catering service customers before they pay for their orders. This proved popular with customers, and Sara says that everyone who has tried the samples ends up buying something.

“I believe that you should never buy something you’ve never tried,” Sara says. “Some people have reminded me that giving away free food means less profit for me. But I don’t mind. My customers are spending their hard-earned money, so I want them to be absolutely satisfied with my products before they pay for them.”

With its dine-in restaurant and catering service offering, Sara's Kitchen is on a mission to become the premier Middle Eastern food hub in the New York capital district region, making more people aware of the rich culinary history and heritage of Sara’s homeland.

“If you’re thinking of what to serve at your next party or event, Middle Eastern food is an absolutely wonderful option for everyone,” Sara says. “We are excited to serve our customers in the Saratoga community. We’re delighted to provide free samples, so customers can be sure that they’ll be getting only the best food that is sure to be a hit with their guests.”

