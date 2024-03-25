Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Projected to Surpass $2.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth and Driving Forces



The global cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) market is poised for significant growth, with projections pointing to a market value exceeding $2.72 billion by the year 2030, advancing with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% starting from 2024. This growth trajectory reflects increasing demands within the structural biology landscape for high-resolution data, compounded with incessant technological improvements in cryo-EM instrumentation and software, as well as the uptick in global healthcare expenditure.



Segmentation Insights

Reflecting on the market segmentation, a noteworthy performance is expected across various domains including life science research, academia, cancer research, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, to name a few. The single particle analysis technology segment is predicted to maintain dominance, influenced by an uptick in neurological research and the need for minimal sample amounts, aligning with current research trends.



Regional Market Dynamics

Geographically, North America stands out as the leader in the cryo-EM market and is expected to sustain its top position throughout the forecast period. Factors attributing to North America's strong market presence include increased research funding and a growing number of clinical trials within the region.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive arena in the cryo-EM market spotlights key players who are scaling up their production facilities, escalating research and development initiatives, and pushing infrastructural advancements. They aim to harness the rising demand, reduce production costs, pioneer innovative technologies, and expand their market reach to maintain and reinforce their competitive edge.



The market is characterized by a mix of robust competition, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships, with key players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Jeol leading the pack. These companies are recognized for their commitment to quality and are strategically positioned to respond to market requirements and industry shifts effectively.



Expectation for the Future



As the cryo-EM market propels forward, it holds substantial promise for various segments, particularly in the realms of life sciences and medical applications. The market dynamics are fueled by the synergistic effects of technological advancements and the pressing need for insights into the molecular mechanisms of diseases. The cryo-EM domain is, therefore, set to be an essential instrument in proactive disease research and pharmaceutical development.



With this expected growth, the cryo-electron microscopy market represents a fundamental piece of the modern scientific equipment landscape, poised to address key global health challenges and aid in the pursuit of scientific discovery and innovation.

