Oat Drink Market to Total US$ 1,684.5 Million by 2034 Amid Increasing Adoption of Veganism and Vegetarianism Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oat drink market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 799.4 million in 2024. It will likely expand at a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 1,684.5 million by 2034.



People have become increasingly aware of the health benefits of oat drinks. The growing preference of consumers for plant-based organic products, spurred by the trend of veganism and vegetarianism, has been driving growth for plant-based drinks like oat drinks. The rising disposable income of people in many parts of the world is also contributing to the robust growth of the oat drink industry.

Companies have also become experts at marketing products with specific health benefits and have allocated greater funds to research & development in order to produce tastier and healthier oat-based drinks at a lower price. Coffee-flavored oat-based drinks are the most popular flavor, and cafés are the places where people consume oat drinks the most. The shelf-stable form is currently the highest-growing form in which oat-based drinks are sold.

Key Takeaways from the Global Oat Drink Market Study:

The United States will likely expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034 and reach US$ 321.9 million in the same year.

through 2034 and reach in the same year. China’s massive middle-class population with a considerable disposable income will make it a crucial consumer in the market, with a share of 7.3% by 2034.

by 2034. Germany is estimated to overtake the United Kingdom as a key country in Europe’s oat drink industry by holding a share of 5.8% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on end-use applications, the retail sales segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. By format, the refrigerated segment will likely dominate the global oat drink industry with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.





“The boom of oat beverages is unprecedented. One of the most significant factors propelling the market is the rising shift toward sustainable products. Modern consumers are looking at themselves as social and environmental guardians,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Oat drinks have lots of health benefits, and companies that can leverage this to their advantage by improving the taste and texture of these drinks will be the winners in the market. Increased spending on research & development and intriguing market techniques are a few of the strategies of companies that are currently leading the market. Some of these leaders of the oat drink industry are

Cereal Base Ceba AB

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Danone S.A.

Lima Food SRL

Oatworks

others



For instance,

In 2023, Gothenburg-based Profura acquired the milk and plant-milk drinks company Framptons. It will enable the company to become a leader in the oat-based drink distribution industry.





Get Valuable Insights into the Global Oat Drink Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global oat drink industry, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the global oat drink market based on product type, format, end-use application, flavor, nature, and region.

