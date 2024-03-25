Global Food Waste Management Market Size To Worth USD 133.70 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.89%

New York, United States , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Waste Management Market Size is to Grow from USD 75.43 Billion in 2023 to USD 133.70 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.89% during the projected period.





"Food waste management" is the process of minimizing, controlling, and eliminating food waste in an efficient and long-lasting manner. It consists of several methods designed to reduce food waste, such as energy recovery, recycling, and source reduction. Source reduction attempts to avoid food waste at its source by optimizing production and distribution processes, whereas recycling involves converting food waste into beneficial products like compost or animal feed. The increased government support for composting as a waste disposal technique due to its environmental benefits is one of the reasons driving the worldwide food waste management market. This support is anticipated to fuel the growth of the composting segment, which in turn drives the market as a whole.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Food Waste Management Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Fish and Sea food, & Others), By Source (Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Residential & Others), By Application (Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, Power Generation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The fruits and vegetables segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the predicted timeframe.

Food Waste Management market is classified by waste type into cereals, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, fish and sea food, and others. Among these, the fruits and vegetables segment are expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the predicted timeframe. due to inadequate processing, storage, and growing of the product. Improper handling and storage of fresh fruit can lead to spoilage and waste. Fresh produce probably generates more waste than other categories, which is led to the necessity for the food waste management sector.

The residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the source, the global food waste management market is divided into primary food producers, food manufacturers, residential and others. Among these, the residential segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the anticipated period. Due to rapidly expanding populations and changing lifestyles, food waste in homes is predicted to increase. Several factors contribute to food waste in families, such as improper cooking methods, overindulgence in food preparation, excessive shopping, insufficient storage, and inadequate food management.

The animal feed segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of the application, the global food waste management market is divided into animal feed, fertilizers, biofuel, power generation. Among these, the animal feed segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market during the anticipated period. Utilizing animal feed for waste management contributes to the circular economy by lowering environmental impact, promoting sustainable agricultural methods, and converting food waste into an important source of nutrients.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global food waste management market over the predicted timeframe

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global collagen peptide market over the predicted timeframe. Various challenges, including deteriorating food products, overproduction, a lack of cold-chain infrastructure, stringent food grading regulations, consistent date marking practices, and shifting customer demand, impact food waste management in North America.

Throughout the projected period, Europe is anticipated to increase at the quickest rate. Europe's strong regulatory framework and commitment to sustainability have created a sizable market for food waste management. The European Union has set ambitious targets to reduce food waste and promote the concepts of the circular economy.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Food Waste Management Market include Veolia, Suez, Waste Management, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Covanta Ltd., Stericycle, Inc., Remondis SE & Co., KG, Clean Harbors, Inc., Biffa, Rumpke, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Cleanaway, FCC Recycling (UK) Limited, DS Smith and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Veolia North America, a Veolia Group subsidiary, acquired Suez Group in its whole. The acquisition helps the company expand its capabilities and bring in new ideas to help the water sector in the US go through an ecological metamorphosis and move closer to being carbon neutral.

In August 2021, a strategic partnership has been established between clean harbors and 3m, a well-known manufacturing company. This remarkable collaboration set out to enhance 3m's waste handling and management operations while ensuring industry-leading practices for environmentally responsible waste disposal.

