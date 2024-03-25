Discover the XIN (Mixin) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of XIN(Mixin) on its platform in the Innovation zone (Layer 2) and the XIN/USDT trading pair started from 2024-03-22 11:00 (UTC).

About XIN

XIN is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 1 million tokens. The XIN token, an integral part of the Mixin Network ecosystem as the primary token for accessing services within the Mixin Network, represents a unique blend of functionality and utility within the digital asset landscape. As a crucial element of the Mixin Network, XIN facilitates various operations, including full node collateral, DApp creation, and API calls. Its significance lies not only in its role as a means of value transfer but also in its contribution to network security and governance.

To participate as a full node operator, individuals are required to pledge a minimum of 13,439 XIN tokens, thereby establishing initial trust within the network. Beyond its role as a medium of exchange, XIN embodies versatility and utility, underpinning critical operations such as full node collateral, decentralized application (DApp) creation, and API calls. The creation of DApps within the Mixin ecosystem incurs a one-time cost in XIN, with the amount determined by the resources utilized. API calls made by DApps necessitate XIN fees, providing a sustainable mechanism for network maintenance and development. In essence, the XIN token empowers users to actively participate in and contribute to the vibrant ecosystem of the Mixin Network, fostering innovation and growth in decentralized finance.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the listing of the XIN token on the platform, citing it as a significant milestone for both XT.com and the Mixin project. In a statement, Warin remarked, "The addition of XIN to our exchange further underscores our commitment to supporting innovative projects within the blockchain ecosystem. Mixin's groundbreaking approach to peer-to-peer transactional networks aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering technological innovation and financial inclusion."

About Mixin



Mixin represents a revolutionary approach to peer-to-peer transactional networks for digital assets. At its core lies the Mixin Kernel, a high-performance distributed ledger designed to verify asset transactions seamlessly. Mixin fosters a decentralized ecosystem that transcends traditional gateway-based solutions.

The Mixin Network architecture comprises Mixin Kernel nodes, Light Witness and TEE. This unique topology ensures a decentralized yet efficient transactional network, eliminating concerns of central control. Unlike conventional gateway-based solutions, Mixin Kernel operates as public, distributed ledgers, devoid of central authorities, thereby enhancing transparency and accessibility.

Security is also paramount within the Mixin ecosystem, facilitated by innovative mechanisms such as asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance and punitive proof-of-stake consensus. Mixin Kernel nodes are required to pledge XIN tokens, ensuring a distributed and secure network. Moreover, governance within the Mixin Network is driven by XIN token holders who participate in decision-making processes regarding kernel development, asset registration, and also community issues.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.