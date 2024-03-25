Verity One Leads with First Blockchain Nutrient Credits for Chesapeake Oysters

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity One Ltd, renowned for its innovative use of AI and blockchain in verification and certification, proudly announces a pioneering initiative: launching the first-ever blockchain-based nutrient credits derived from Chesapeake Bay oysters. This initiative emphasizes Verity One's commitment to TRUTH MATTERS™ and its role as a forerunner in environmental sustainability and digital trust.

Since its foundation in 2001, Verity One Ltd has enhanced transparency, authenticity, and trust in product supply chains. Verity One is dedicated to pioneering sustainable and trustworthy practices across various industries by venturing into nutrient credit trading on the blockchain.

Introducing these blockchain nutrient credits marks a significant milestone in conservation and sustainability efforts, especially for the Chesapeake Bay region. Through this blockchain-enabled platform, Verity One guarantees the credibility and transparency of the nutrient trading process, providing businesses with a secure and verifiable way to mitigate their environmental footprint.

Adam Reiser, CEO and Founder of Verity One Ltd, stated, "Launching the first blockchain-based nutrient credits from Chesapeake Bay oysters is more than an innovative venture; it's a stride towards a sustainable and transparent future. By integrating blockchain and AI, we are advancing environmental conservation and reinforcing the reliability and integrity of supply chains."

Furthermore, Verity One Ltd is pioneering the next phase of this initiative by planning to list these nutrient credits in exchange for purchase. This move will enhance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring and meet other mandates from the EPA, state, and local governments, setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility and corporate sustainability.

The nutrient credits initiative promises significant ecological benefits for the Chesapeake Bay by helping to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus levels through oysters' natural filtration capabilities. This will restore the bay's ecosystem and present a scalable and innovative approach to environmental preservation globally.

Operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' Verity One Ltd utilizes AI and Blockchain to deliver verification and certification services. Established in 2001, Verity has been dedicated to transparency, authenticity, and trust within product supply chains. The Verity Licensing Unit, the 'V,' the VERT, a medium of exchange within the Verity One ecosystem, supports secure, transparent, and verifiable transactions. Anchored by an advanced ERP system and integrated with AI and blockchain, this ecosystem bolsters the integrity of supply chains, providing deeper insights into product quality, transactional transparency, and overall trustworthiness. Verity One digitizes trust across industries.

Verity One Ltd. has distinguished itself in the blockchain industry by developing the V ‘VERT,’ utilizing the Ethereum ERC20 standard on the Polygon MATIC PLG20 network with cross-chain listings on Binance BSC and Hedera HBAR.

Verity One Mobile Scanning App, real-time notifications

AI and Blockchain compliance, Verity One System

Token VRTY, Polygon MATIC, Hyperledger, Mobile Scanning Verity One Scanner

Environmental Sustainability, Chesapeake Bay, Nutrient Credits, Blockchain Technology, ESG Scoring

Binance BSC CONTRACT for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token

0x2aC01a46665107eD92C81f877fBE6Fb23eB434c8

https://bscscan.com/address/0x2ac01a46665107ed92c81f877fbe6fb23eb434c8



Hedera HBAR CONTRACT for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token

0xe77D0ce6de1E54F3bDc8BB5A44A43C719b523c24

https://hashscan.io/mainnet/contract/0.0.5029265

MATIC CONTRACT for Verity One Ltd VERT V Token

0x691E1395E97c013f0AaF4993b206a6Bce8A2DC96

https://polygonscan.com/address/0x691e1395e97c013f0aaf4993b206a6bce8a2dc96



For additional details on Verity One Ltd and its groundbreaking blockchain nutrient credits project, visit https://verity.one



Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verity/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veritytruthmatters

Twitter: https://twitter.com/verity_matters

Telegram: https://t.me/verityoneltd



Attachment