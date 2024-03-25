Animalia's TGE Success: Expanding Horizons

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of a successful Token Generation Event (TGE), Animalia is excited to spotlight the acceleration of game development, new milestones, and an ambitious expansion of our team in 2024. This exciting phase is not just about growth; it's a commitment to delivering unparalleled Web3 gaming experiences and engaging our community like never before.





Vision for the Future: Leading the Web3 Gaming Revolution

Thanks to the TGE, Animalia is poised to turbocharge its game development efforts, delving into the creation of gaming experiences that are more immersive, interactive, and captivating than ever before. At the heart of Animalia's mission is a dedication to reshaping the Web3 gaming landscape.

This commitment is underscored by remarkable TGE milestones: $ANIM trending as #1 on DEXTools, the acquisition of 5,000 holders, a staggering $3 million USD volume within just 12 hours, and achieving an all-time high ROI of 12.5x. These achievements not only mark the beginning of a new era for Animalia but also affirm our leadership in the Web3 gaming revolution.

As we look towards 2024, our vision is clear: we're not just creating games; we're crafting a universe where every player's actions contribute to the tapestry of Animalia Kingdom, supported by cutting-edge technology and a community-driven approach.

The Journey Continues: Closed Beta Seasons and Beyond

As we celebrate this milestone, the adventure is far from over. Animalia's Closed Beta Seasons have been a resounding success, with Seasons 1, 2, & 3 captivating our dedicated players and Season 4 on the horizon, promising even more thrilling experiences and updates. These Beta Seasons are crucial for refining gameplay, integrating community feedback, and ensuring that Animalia stands as a paragon of quality and engagement in the Web3 gaming realm.

Expanding Our Family: Growing the Animalia Team

2024 marks a significant expansion of the Animalia team. We're on the lookout for passionate, talented individuals to join us in various capacities. This expansion is not just about numbers; it's about enriching our studio with diverse talents and perspectives to bring our vision to life.

Merchandise and More: Strengthening Our Community Connection

Animalia is excited to announce an upcoming line of exclusive merchandise. This collection is a tribute to our community, allowing fans to own a piece of the Animalia universe. Stay tuned for more details on how you can get your hands on these unique items.

$ANIM Token: Embarking on a New Journey

A significant highlight of this year is the listing of our token, $ANIM, on CEX Bitget. This milestone is a testament to our project's viability and the trust we've built within the community. The $ANIM token is more than a cryptocurrency; it's an integral part of the Animalia ecosystem, facilitating transactions, rewards, and a sense of ownership among our players.

Join the Adventure: Animalia's Vision for the Future

Animalia is more than a game studio; we're pioneers in the Web3 gaming revolution. With these developments, we're not just promising an innovative gaming platform; we're delivering a comprehensive ecosystem that rewards creativity, participation, and loyalty.

As we forge ahead, we invite you to join us in this exhilarating journey. Your support and enthusiasm have been our greatest strength, and together, we're poised to redefine the boundaries of gaming.

About Animalia

Animalia is an independent free-to-play NFT trading card game featuring crypto-inspired meme creatures, spells, weapons, and gemstones. The Bulls and Bears serve as the two factions within the Animalia Kingdom. Powered by the ETH & ARB Chain, Animalia gives you complete ownership over the in-game collectibles.