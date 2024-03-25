Parker University Announces the Accreditation of its Master of Science in Strength and Human Performance Program

Dallas, Texas, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Accreditation of Strength and Conditioning Education (CASCE) Board of Directors and Accreditation Review Committee (ARC) recently completed the review of new materials submitted by the Strength and Conditioning graduate program at Parker University. This respected accrediting agency is dedicated to ensuring quality education in strength and conditioning. After the organization’s review and consideration, it has been determined that areas of non-compliance have been addressed to comply with the CASCE Professional Standards and Guidelines.

Parker University is proud to announce that its graduate-level Strength and Conditioning program has been granted five years of initial accreditation status!

Through the evaluation of curriculum, faculty, and facilities, students will be equipped with the comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and hands-on experience needed to excel in strength and conditioning.

There is a big push by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) to elevate the field of strength and conditioning and standardize the curriculum. By 2030, students who want to sit to take the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists (CSCS) exam will have to attend a CASCE-accredited program. Parker University is one of the first universities to do this. Students leave the program prepared for the CSCS exam and with experience that puts them in a small niche of individuals. Students can pursue a career as a strength and conditioning coach working with all populations, especially putting them in a small category with the knowledge and experience to work with collegiate and professional athletes to enhance performance.

Parker University’s Strength and Human Performance Program Director Jenna Romanelli, MS, Med, RD, CSC, says, “The CASCE accreditation directly reflects our Strength and Human Performance degree. We strive to be one of the prestigious universities offering education, application, and experience in the field. As one of the first institutions to earn this accreditation, we feel confident that our program directly reflects what the NSCA principles stand for and will continue to elevate the field of strength and conditioning by implementing CASCE standards within our program and internship experience.”

The next self-study for continuing accreditation will be due October 1, 2028.

Parker University’s Master in Strength and Human Performance Program

Parker University’s degrees in Strength and Human Performance provide students with an expansive study of evidence-based research in physiology, biomechanics, and human metabolism to enhance health, function, and physical performance. This master’s program prepares Parker University graduates for advanced work in research and for professionals in health-related fields to enhance their knowledge and application of exercise science. Parker University’s courses are designed to facilitate certifications from the NSCA and the American College of Sports Medicine.

Parker University’s Strength and Human Performance graduates design their own futures. Graduates often pursue careers as physical education teachers, personal trainers, strength and conditioning coaches, fitness instructors, and first responders. Additional career options include physical therapy and rehabilitation, education and research, sports management, training facilities and gyms, health and wellness, and more!

Parker University is proud of its unwavering dedication to providing strength and conditioning education of the highest quality.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

Attachment