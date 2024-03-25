Talent War Intensifies as Top Ten Jobs See Double-Digit Salary Growth

Waltham, MA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com® is the market leader in cloud-based total compensation management software and data solutions. Today the company announced the top 10 hottest jobs on the market. These jobs saw double-digit increases in salary. Despite concerns about the impact of AI on compensation, many jobs are still seeing substantial growth.

“AI may be getting the attention, but the war for talent is hotter than ever,” said Rebecca Gorman, Principal, Compensation Consulting at Salary.com. “Talent scarcity drives higher salaries, and each of these jobs is a linchpin of productivity. Any increase in their time to fill directly impacts the bottom line, so employers are willing to pay what they have to in order to minimize that.”

The 10 Hottest Jobs in the new Salary.com 2024 Hot Jobs Survey are:

Biomedical Engineer: 27.6% increase to $101,900 Senior CAD Drafter: 20.2% increase to $132,600 Senior Lab Assistant: 19.7% increase to $90,500 Project Engineer, Construction: 19.2% increase to $88,100 Field Service Manager: 17.4% increase to $126,500 Senior Retail Stock Clerk: 16.8% increase to $38,600 Material Coordinator: 16.6% increase to $64,000 Statistician: 16.1% increase to $154,600 Senior Telecom Analyst: 15.2% increase to $127,400 Test Engineering Manager: 15.0% increase to $140,000

The war for talent continues across industries. When certain jobs are in high demand, salaries increase. This gives employees in these roles power to negotiate higher pay. To fill these positions, employers must adjust their pay scales accordingly. The ability to act fast and be nimble is vital. Knowing the competitive landscape is no longer a strategic advantage. It’s a necessity.

To get a copy of the forthcoming report, please contact Annmarie Seldon on Annmarie.Seldon@salary.com.

