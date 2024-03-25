Brookfield Renewable Announces $150 Million Green Perpetual Subordinated Note Issuance and Intention to Redeem Series 15 Preferred Units

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated



BROOKFIELD, News, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) (together with Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., “Brookfield Renewable”) today announced the closing of the issuance of a series of $150 million of fixed rate green perpetual subordinated notes (the “sub notes”), which upon settling of a concurrently executed Canadian dollar swap have an effective coupon rate of 6.78%. The sub notes, which have a coupon of 7.25%, will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BEPJ” and have the same accounting and rating treatment as our Preferred Limited Partnership (“LP”) Units.

The sub notes will represent Brookfield Renewable’s thirteenth green labelled corporate securities issuance and the second issuance under Brookfield Renewable’s 2024 Green Financing Framework. Brookfield Renewable will use the net proceeds from the sale of the sub notes to finance or refinance eligible investments under Brookfield Renewable’s 2024 Green Financing Framework, including the redemption of its Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 15 (the “Series 15 Preferred Units”), which were scheduled to reset in April at approximately 70 basis points higher than the newly issued sub notes.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Redemption of Series 15 Preferred Units

Brookfield Renewable intends to redeem all of its outstanding Series 15 Preferred Units (TSX: BEP.PR.O) for cash on April 30, 2024. The redemption price for each Series 15 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00. Holders of Series 15 Preferred Units of record as of April 15, 2024 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.359375 per Series 15 Preferred Unit.

