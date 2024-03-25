QIAGEN introduces QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 with remote test results access, enhancing collaboration across healthcare system

Venlo, the Netherlands, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the release of the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0, including the Software 1.6 upgrade, a significant enhancement to the widely-used QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 1.0 for reliable, fast and cost-effective diagnosis of complex syndromes.

The upgraded diagnostic system, powered by the new QIAstat-Dx Operational Module PRO with a 64‑bit processor and 4GB of RAM, introduces the Remote Results Application, still unique in the syndromic testing space. The new feature, accessible through the QIAsphere cloud and exclusively available with QIAstat‑Dx Analyzer 2.0, allows users to view, comment and confirm diagnostic test results directly from their desktop and mobile devices in any location, facilitating seamless collaboration across the healthcare system.

This enables greater flexibility and collaboration between central and regional labs, especially in decentralized testing, reducing diagnostic processing time and ensuring patients receive accurate results more quickly. Alternatively, the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 enables in-house visibility of test results over a shared network.

“With the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 and the Software 1.6 upgrade, QIAGEN is committed to transforming the molecular diagnostics experience by streamlining the connection between labs and healthcare professionals,” said Fernando Beils, Senior Vice President, Head of the Molecular Diagnostics Business Area at QIAGEN. “The integration of the Remote Results Application enables swift and efficient access to crucial test results, ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses for enhanced patient care.”

The QIAsphere Insights epidemiology dashboards have also been enhanced, allowing users to view local and global pathogen epidemiology data from all connected QIAstat-Dx instruments. All data is de‑identified before processing and adheres to the highest standards of data protection.

Additional upgrades in the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 include enhanced instrument responsiveness, automatic software updates and notifications, support for 12 languages, and improved remote system management and security features.

The QIAstat-Dx system, designed for laboratory use, employs cost-efficient, single-use cartridges with built‑in sample processing and on-board reagents. Utilizing multiplex real-time PCR, it detects and differentiates between multiple pathogens, with results in about an hour. QIAstat-Dx also provides easy‑to‑view cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves, offering additional insights not available with end-point PCR or other techniques.

Tests available for the QIAstat-Dx instrument include a Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel, which analyzes 15 pathogens simultaneously, a Gastrointestinal Panel 2 which identifies around 20 clinically relevant bacterial, viral, and parasitic pathogens and a Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel which detects over 20 viral and bacterial pathogens.[1]

QIAstat-Dx solutions and syndromic tests supporting disease diagnosis are available in more than 100 countries worldwide. Over 4,000 instruments had been placed worldwide by the end of 2023. QIAstat‑Dx is available in two formats: the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer version, which integrates up to four Analytical Modules, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version, providing comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules.[1]

For more information about the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0, please visit: https://www.qiagen.com/applications/syndromic-testing/products

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2023, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

[1] Product availability may differ from country to country based on regulations and approvals.