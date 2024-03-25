Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

KATY, Texas, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:



J.P. Morgan 10 th Annual Retail Round-Up

Date: April 3-4, 2024

Location: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Format: Small group meetings and fireside chat

Fireside chat: Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 11:00am ET

Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO and Carl Ford, CFO

Presentation materials utilized during this event, as well as a live and replay webcast (for 30 days) of the fireside chat, will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.academy.com .

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 283 stores across 18 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

Media inquiries:

Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications

281.253.8200

elise.hasbrook@academy.com