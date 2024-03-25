ConnectWise Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , a leading provider of software solutions and services for technology solution providers (TSPs), has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.



The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners’ long-term growth.

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

Historically, TSPs have struggled to drive growth through marketing and sales initiatives. In 2023, ConnectWise intensified its efforts to support partners through its cost-free Partner Program , which invests in partners’ go-to-market strategy, marketing, and sales initiatives, as well as critical business functions , such as cybersecurity and business continuity, and disaster recovery (BCDR) services. The ConnectWise Partner Program has allowed partners to achieve 10% higher recurring revenue, 17% more profitability, and 4x faster growth than their industry peers.

"Being recognized with a 5-star rating for ConnectWise's Partner Program is an honor," stated Angus Robertson, Chief Marketing Officer at ConnectWise. "At ConnectWise, we have a strong commitment to our MSP-first platform and mindset. Our primary focus is on empowering our partners to achieve their business goals by providing comprehensive support for their marketing initiatives, sales objectives, and go-to-market strategies. We understand the importance of enabling our partners to not only thrive but also recover and sustain their business operations in the face of cyberattacks. The newly enhanced Partner Program was driven by our dedication to fostering the growth and success of our partners, helping them unlock their full potential. This recognition serves as a testament to the ongoing achievements of our valued partners."

“Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their clients. With CRN’s 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community.”

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.