Home Renovation Gets a Long-Due Upgrade: Remodelyng.com, A Disruptive Marketplace With Contractors You Can Trust

London, England, March 25, 2024





Remodelyng.com, A Disruptive Marketplace With Contractors You Can Trust

Homeowners fed up with unreliable contractors, substandard workmanship, and skyrocketing renovation costs finally have a solution. Remodelyng.com, a revolutionary new marketplace launched by home improvement marketing experts verybooked.io, is disrupting the industry by putting trustworthy contractors at homeowners' fingertips.

The Problem is Real...and Costly

The home improvement industry is notorious for a lack of transparency and accountability. Horror stories abound: contractors taking deposits and disappearing, projects dragging on for months beyond schedule, and homeowners left with subpar results. According to a recent survey from Houzz, homeowners typically experience up to 7.7 weeks of delays on their renovation projects, and 31% have ended up over budget due to unexpected costs. These issues not only cause financial strain but also erode trust in the entire industry.

Remodelyng.com: A Marketplace Built on Trust

"We saw the frustration firsthand working with homeowners," explains Junior Teudjio, CEO of verybooked.io. "Remodelyng.com is our answer to the trust deficit that plagues the industry. We're not just another contractor listing site. Our goal is to give homeowners peace of mind by connecting them with contractors who have a proven track record of quality, reliability, and fair pricing."

Here's how Remodelyng.com sets a new standard:

Unique Selling Point #1: Rigorous Vetting Process

Remodelyng.com sets a new industry standard with its uncompromising vetting process. To ensure only the best contractors are listed, we implement the following measures:

- Only contractors with a consistent average of 4+ stars across major review platforms qualify, after a thorough validation to filter out any fake reviews.

- A mandatory check for up-to-date insurance and proper licensing is conducted for each contractor.

- Financial health checks by qualified accountants to prevent companies on the brink of bankruptcy from being listed.

- Personal interviews with past customers to verify satisfaction levels.

- Continuous evaluation ensures each contractor consistently meets our high standards, safeguarding the quality of service provided to our users.

Unique Selling Point #2: Exclusive Partnership Discounts

Remodelyng.com is excited to announce impending partnerships with leading manufacturers that promise to offer our users exclusive discounts on materials, equipment, and appliances. This initiative will make high-quality renovations more accessible and affordable, benefiting both our users and listed contractors. Detailed information on these partnerships will be released soon.

Unique Selling Point #3: Laser Focus on Home Renovation

Unlike generic marketplaces, Remodelyng.com is dedicated exclusively to home renovation. Our platform caters to a wide array of remodeling services - from bathroom and kitchen makeovers to garage and attic conversions. We also specialize in services for handicap accessibility, senior living modifications, and eco-friendly renovations, ensuring every homeowner finds the perfect match for their project





About Remodelyng.com:

Remodelyng.com simplifies the quest for trustworthy home renovation contractors, ensuring your project is in the right hands. Our platform goes beyond simple contractor listings and eliminates the guesswork, connecting you with thoroughly vetted and highly skilled contractors, ensuring that your remodeling project gets done right the first time and on budget. We're restoring trust in home renovations, so you can focus on creating your dream space. Remodelyng.com is currently available in the USA, UK and Canada, with plans for further expansion.

About verybooked.io:

With a mission to innovate the home improvement marketing landscape, verybooked.io has established itself as a leading SEO and lead generation agency for home improvement contractors. Our success in connecting homeowners with quality renovation services has culminated in the launch of Remodelyng.com, a testament to our dedication to elevating the standards of the industry.

Source: Remodelyng.com

Media Contact:

Junior Teudjio

Founder & CEO

Email: junior@remodelyng.com

Websites:

https://remodelyng.com/

https://verybooked.io/

Socials:

https://twitter.com/remodelyng

https://youtube.com/@remodelyng

https://linkedin.com/company/remodelyng

