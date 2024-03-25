Coherent to Present a Broad Portfolio of New Products and Technology Innovations at OFC 2024

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, announced today that it will showcase its new products and technologies for next-generation optical communications networks at OFC 2024, March 26-28 at the San Diego Convention Center, Booth #3412. Coherent thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions, and other OFC events.



RECENT PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Significant Advancements in VCSEL Performance

Bandwidth improvement in Coherent’s vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL), paving the way for use in next-generation optical interconnects that will operate at 200 Gbps per lane. 200 Gbps VCSELs are expected to power future 1.6 Tbps transceivers.

6-inch Indium Phosphide Semiconductor Wafer Fabs

6-inch InP wafer fabrication introduced in both Coherent’s U.S. and European fabs to significantly reduce die cost for InP optoelectronic devices including lasers, detectors, and electronics.

I-Temp 100G ZR QSFP28-DCO Module

Industry-first 100G ZR QSFP28 digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver supporting an industrial operating temperature range; designed for deployment in outdoor environments, this module utilizes Coherent’s Steelerton™ digital signal processor (DSP), a purpose-built DSP component family launched in 2022, in conjunction with an efficient silicon photonics optical front-end and a power-optimized tunable laser.

High-Power Uncooled Pump Laser Module

New uncooled pump laser modules able to deliver, in a compact 10-pin form factor, up to 1000 mW of output power for submarine applications and up to 2x700 mW of output power for terrestrial applications.

Bi-Directional Circulator Adaptor

Bi-di circulator adaptor based on Coherent’s vertically integrated circulator technology that enables bi-directional transmission over a single fiber between two transceivers in a compact footprint compatible with all transceiver LC connector ports.

Extended C+L-Band Grisms

A groundbreaking family of advanced, aberration-correcting, high-efficiency grisms and transmission gratings capable of encompassing the entire extended C+L band in a single optic.

Microlens Array (MLA) Solution

Comprehensive and versatile platform for advanced collimation, focusing, and beam-shaping capabilities in a highly compact package: ideal for high-speed communication transceivers and modules, optical circuit switches, and LiDAR systems.



TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS

Optical Circuit Switch for Datacenters

300x300 port Datacenter Lightwave Cross-Connect (DLX™), an optical circuit switch based on the company’s field-proven and ultrareliable digital liquid-crystal technology to enable new AI network architectures that replace traditional packet switches with optical circuit switches.

200G per lane Linear Pluggable Optics for 800G

Demonstration of linear pluggable optics performance with 200 Gbps PAM4 electrical and optical lanes in an 800G-DR4 transceiver platform.

800G ZR/OpenZR+ QSFP-DD-DCO

Demonstration of 800G QSFP-DD-DCO in various setups: over an optical link of 450 km fiber, in datacenter router, and at OIF booth with 400G and 800G interoperability demo.

100G ZR QSFP28-DCO I-Temp Module

Demonstration of the industry’s first 100G QSFP28 ZR supporting an industrial operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C). The coherent transceiver is integrated with in-house purpose-built DSP, silicon photonics optical engine, and tunable laser.

C+L-Band Transport Product Modules

Demonstration of ultrawide-band OCM, C+L-band EDFA, and 3x33 Flexgrid® C+L-band twin wavelength selective switch (WSS) to meet the increasing demand for the expanded transmission bandwidth in DCI, metro, and long-haul applications.



TEST AND MEASUREMENT

WaveMaker® 4000A/X Programmable Optical Spectrum Synthesizer for C+L-Band Operation – A compact, integrated source offering an out-of-the-box solution to provide suitable test signals for C+L-band systems.

WaveShaper® 1000B/O Programmable Optical Filter/WaveShaper® 4000B/O Programmable Optical Processor – A Lightwave Innovation Reviews award recipient, this instrument concept is an enabler for testing WDM systems in the O-band, with a spectral range that covers all channels of LR4, LR8, and CWDM transmissions schemes.



PANELS

Show Floor Panel: Mobile Optics (MOPA) for the 6G Era

Panelist : Gert Sarlet

Tuesday, March 26, 11:00 a.m. PT

Theater III

Data Center Summit – DCS Panel I: ML/AI and Future Networks to Support It

Organizer : Sanjai Parthasarathi

Panelist : Vipul Bhatt

Tuesday, March 26, 12:30 p.m. PT

Theater II

Show Floor Programs – CableLabs: Empowering Access Networks with Coherent Optics

Speaker: Shawn Esser

Wednesday, March 27, 11:30 a.m. PT

Theater II

Show Floor Programs – Coherent Optics Unleashed: From 400ZR Success to 800ZR/LR Advancements and 1600ZR Kick-off

Speaker: Gert Sarlet

Wednesday, March 27, 4:00 p.m. PT

Theater I

CONFERENCE SESSIONS AND PAPERS

Session M2D: VCSELs and Modulator Technologies

Presenter : Stefano Tirelli

Monday, March 25, 10:30 a.m. PT

Room 3

Session W3A: Transmitters and Receivers

Presenter : Efthymios Rouvalis

Wednesday, March 27, 2:00 p.m. PT

Room 1A

Session Th1B: Datacom: VCSELs, Multi-Lambda Sources, Spatial Multiplexing

Invited Speaker : Vipul Bhatt

Thursday, March 28, 9:00 a.m. PT

Room 1B

